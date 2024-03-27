Shaquille O’Neal Shares Video of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Dissing Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a legendary figure in the world of basketball, renowned for his remarkable career spanning from 1969 to 1989. Standing tall at 7-foot-2, Abdul-Jabbar dominated the NBA with his extraordinary skills and finesse and left an indelible mark on the sport.

With a record six MVP awards, he showcased unparalleled talent and versatility on the court. Beyond his impressive individual accolades and championship wins, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's enduring impact on basketball culture is evidenced by his insightful perspectives on the game, including his nuanced views on the ongoing debate over the greatest basketball player of all time.

However, Kareem has long been known for his picks for the ‘best ever’ debate. Recently, Shaquille O’Neal shared an Instagram story where Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was dissing the NBA legend Michael Jordan.

In the video, when the former NBA legend was asked if he was better than Michale Jordan, he had a confident response to the question.

Addressing the debate, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said, “I'm not better than him (Jordan), but I was at least as effective as he was."

Further, talking about how he picks his best, he added, "The effect that you have on the game is how you should be judged. Bill Russell affected the game, you couldn't get a shot near the basket. He terrorized everybody for 13 years."

Additionally, with his pick, Kareem didn’t seem to see MJ and LeBron close to his GOAT.

Advertisement

"I'm not the most successful," said Abdul-Jabbar. "Bill Russell was the most successful and he understood how to make his team win. Eleven world championships in 13 years, beat Michael Jordan. LeBron is not going to come close, come on."

Also Read: 'He’s a Better All-Around Player': When Skip Bayless Declared LeBron James Is Superior to Michael Jordan in Skill and Versatility

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had similar thoughts three years back

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did not have his own pick for the greatest basketball player of all time for the first time. Earlier, in an interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated in 2018, Abdul-Jabbar had similar thoughts.

He then said, “These GOAT discussions are a fun distraction while sitting around waiting for the pizza to be served. But they’re on a par with, ‘Which superpower would you want most: flight or invisibility?”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has strongly asserted that the concept of a single greatest player in basketball, often referred to as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), is fundamentally flawed.

His stance is rooted in the belief that every player operates within unique circumstances, playing different positions, under distinct rules, with varying teammates and coaches. Abdul-Jabbar contends that these individual circumstances fundamentally shape a player's career and performance, making direct comparisons inherently challenging.

Advertisement

By emphasizing the influence of diverse variables, he dismisses the notion of a singular greatest player and advocates for acknowledging and celebrating the distinctive achievements and contributions of multiple players throughout the history of the NBA.