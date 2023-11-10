Stephen A. Smith thinks THIS player is Lakers GOAT and it's not LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, or Shaquille O’Neal

Kobe Bryant holds the title of the greatest player in the history of the Lakers for many fans, though some contend that LeBron James, and even Shaq, deserve a spot in the list of all-time greats.

However, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith dismisses these arguments, insisting that Bryant cannot hold the title of the greatest Laker because he was overshadowed by Shaquille O'Neal.

Stephen A. Smith's Controversial Take

Bryant's five championships and his twenty-year track record of exceptional performance solidified his strong connection with Los Angeles.

Yet, on First Take, Smith argued, "He's not the greatest Laker of all-time. Three of those titles came with Shaq!"

Smith, however, views Magic Johnson as the rightful inheritor of the title 'greatest Laker ever.'

Shannon Sharpe responded to this by pointing out that all of Johnson's NBA titles were won while Kareem Abdul Jabbar was his teammate.

Magic Johnson's Dynamic with Kareem

During his first three championship victories, Magic's basketball performance stood behind Kareem in terms of the statistical game.

He averaged 17.7 points per game during those three postseasons, while ‘The Captain’ led with an average scoring rate of 24.7 points per game.

Strikingly, Magic only outscored Abdul Jabbar in terms of average scoring during the last two championship wins, proving himself as a standout assist leader in the league four times.

When you consider the Lakers, the choice of picking one star over the other becomes more complex, given their profound and diverse history.

The selection becomes even more challenging when the list includes stalwarts like Magic Johnson, Jerry West, and Wilt Chamberlain.

Today, the addition of LeBron James to the roster positions him as another potential Lakers legend.

Nevertheless, what distinguishes Kobe from the rest is how he took ownership of the franchise and lived up to the extremely high expectations set for him.

