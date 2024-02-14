'Stop B*tchin and Snitchin’: Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out Kanye West in fiery diss After Being Ignored at Super Bowl

Shaquille O’Neal, the NBA legend, reportedly pulled up Kanye West, reprimanding the notorious rapper and relaying their supposed encounter at the Super Bowl.

As per an Instagram post from Monday (February 12), West lauded Dov Charney, the founder of American Apparel who was dismissed from his firm in 2014 following accusations of sexual harassment.

West appreciated Charney who supported him when seemingly everyone else had turned a blind eye.

“Who cares stop b*tchin and snitchin,” Shaq wrote. “I know u saw me at the Super Bowl i was waiting for u to say something smart. Man up. Nobody wanna see u cryin, man up lil boy.”

Shaq's comments were a reaction to Yeezy's post about Dov Charney.

“Dov Charney is my brother and me and my wife’s business partner,” penned West in block letters.

“When Jamie Salter and all others ignored my calls, he provided me with accommodation in his factory. Dov Charney, Jonah Hill, and Jon Rafman are three individuals who inspired my repentance.”

West has subsequently edited the caption to articulate, “NEVER TURN YOUR BACK ON PEOPLE WHO WERE THERE FOR YOU WHEN EVERYONE ELSE HAD THEIR BACKS TURNED.”

Ye vs. Shaq: Twitter Feud Over Business and Ownership Control

In prior Twitter exchanges, Shaquille O'Neal and rapper Ye have sparred verbally. When Ye commented on O'Neal's business relationship with Jamie Salter, the dispute arose.

Jamie Salter, a billionaire entrepreneur from Canada, founded and chairs Authentic Brands Group, a brand development and licensing company in the US.

Late last year, Salter and O'Neal formed a partnership, with O'Neal becoming the second major individual stakeholder in Authentic Brands Group. O'Neal has held shares in ABG since the company acquired his name rights in 2015, leading to his involvement.

Ye penned a tweet about Salter and O'Neal's joint venture, suggesting that true business partnerships can't be split 50/50 and questioning who holds the controlling interest.

O'Neal quickly responded, flaunting his wealth over Ye and advising him to focus on his business affairs.

O'Neal reminded him of his own words, claiming he has more money and thus no reason to heed Ye's advice.

Ye elaborated on his perspective in another tweet. He criticized the vanity of creators and talent who fail to comprehend the legalities of control over their names and likenesses.

He specifically targeted Salter for owning the rights to O'Neal's name, which he sees as exploitative.

