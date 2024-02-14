Real REASON Why Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Broke up revealed: Did Michael Jordan influence their split?

Larsa Pippen reportedly ended her relationship with Marcus Jordan after over a year of dating. Fans began to suspect something was amiss when the reality TV star stopped following Marcus on social media platforms.

Their sudden break-up surprised many, given that the couple had recently been discussing marriage and openly shared intimate details of their relationship.

Page Six reports that family issues created "tension" that eventually led to their split.

A source confirmed their breakup to the news outlet, indicating that Larsa unfollowed Marcus on Instagram and removed all pictures of him from her profile.

According to the insider, the couple decided to take a break due in part to the alleged tension caused by Marcus' father, NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Although Jordan claimed to be jesting when expressing his disapproval of their relationship, the comment deeply embarrassed Larsa, the source revealed.

Adding to the strained relationship was a falling out between Michael Jordan and Larsa's ex-husband, former NBA star Scottie Pippen.

This past rivalry allegedly worsened the tension between Larsa and Marcus. Even though Larsa and Marcus tried to disregard this issue, it only served to complicate matters.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Sudden Breakup

Reportedly, the prior couple upholds serious loyalty to their families since they believe that "family should always come first".

An insider related to the "Real Housewives of Miami" production also informed the media that the couple's separation was completely unexpected and abrupt to those around them.

"Everyone was caught off guard," stated the insider. "It seems like it was a sudden decision. There were no indications of any trouble brewing in their paradise."

"Their relationship appeared to be filled with love. If they reconciled, it wouldn't stun anybody," the insider further added.

Before the official confirmation of their separation, Larsa sparked some rumors by posting a subtle hint online pointing towards their breakup. The hint detailed the importance of choosing a wise partner.

"Your choice of partner influences every aspect of your life," the hint stated. "It sways your mental health, your peace of mind, your internal love, your happiness, how you overcome tragedies, your triumphs, how you raise your children, and so much more. So, select wisely."

Adding more intrigue to the scenario, Larsa initiated a poll on Instagram enquiring her fans' opinion on whether friends should unfollow one's ex.

Recently, the erstwhile couple erased each other's pictures from their Instagram pages.

