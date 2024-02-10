Super Bowl Scoreboard: Which Is the Highest Scoring Super Bowl in NFL History?

NFL fans’ excitement has begun to reach a fever pitch as the Super Bowl draws near. The leading teams from the NFC and AFC of the 2023 NFL season will face off at Allegiant Stadium on February 11th and it is expected to be epic.

The Super Bowl is far more than just another game. It’s a party that millions tune in to watch every year. Ahead of Super Bowl VIII where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers once again after four years, let us first take a quick look at the past games that have recorded the most scores ever in NFL Super Bowl history:

Super Bowl XXIX (January 29, 1995):

Teams: San Diego Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers

Winners: San Francisco 49ers

Score: 49-26

Cumulative Points: 75

Super Bowl LII (February 4, 2018):

Teams: New England Patriots versus Philadelphia Eagles

Winners: Philadelphia Eagles

Score: 41-33

Points Total: 74

Super Bowl LVII (February12, 2023):

Teams: Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles

Winners: Kansas City Cheifs

Score: 38-35

Points total: 73

Super Bowl XXVII (January 31, 1993):

Teams: Dallas Cowboys versus Buffalo Bills

Winners: Dallas Cowboys

Score: 52-17

Total Points Scored: 69

Super Bowl XXXVII (January 26, 2003):

Teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Oakland Raiders

Winners: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Score: 48–21

Total Points: 69

Super Bowl XIII (January 21, 1979):

Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Winners: Pittsburgh Steelers

Score: 35-31

Total Points: 66

Additionally, the highest-scoring game in NFL history happened in 1966 when the Washington Redskins played against the New York Giants. Redskins scored 113 combined points (72–41).

On the other hand, the record for the most points scored by a single team in an NFL game belongs to the Chicago Bears. The team scored 73 points in the 1940 NFL Championship Game.

Super Bowl’s Emergence: Brief Overview

The first Super Bowl took place on January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California. It was born out of the 1967 merger of the NFL and AFL and as part of the deal. The term "Super Bowl" was introduced by Lamar Hunt, the then Kansas City Chiefs owner. Every year, the Super Bowl winners get to take the Tiffany & Co. designed Vince Lombardi trophy home.