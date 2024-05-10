Call him the paparazzi's favorite or an internet sensation, Orry remains in the headlines for his quirky fashion statements, unique pose, and other such things. The not-so-average social media influencer maintains contact with numerous A-list Bollywood actors, Hollywood celebrities, and even his fans. Although most aspects of his life are still a mystery to many, Orry's popularity has witnessed an immense surge!

Most recently, he appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast and talked about his life. During the conversation, the socialite revealed whether he would venture into film or television. So, let us dive into the details.

Will Orry do films or television projects?

In their latest podcast episode, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, as their guest. When talking to the socialite about different life aspects, Bharti asked him whether he would accept any television, film, or web series offer. Landing a quick reply, Orry remarked, "Mujhe TV ya movie mein hone ka koi shauk nahi hai. Mujhe kaam se bahut nafrat hai. Aur TV pr aane mein, movie karne mein bahut kaam hai (I have no interest in being on TV or in movies. I hate work so much. And there is a lot of work in appearing on TV and doing movies)."

His remark left Haarsh and Bharti in splits, and meanwhile, Orry commented that he doesn't dream of taking up any work and experiencing the stress of public opinions. The not-so-average social media influencer added, "Acting ya TV karna, wo itna bada kaam hai, wo kaam kabhi nahi end hota hai. Wo tumhare sath ghar jaata hai, sota hai tumhare saath (Acting or doing TV is such a big work and it never ends. The work goes home with you; it sleeps with you)."

Orhan elaborated on how his actor friends' lives are not easy. He playfully mentioned that he dreams of planning a vacation and attending parties. Talking about his guest appearance in Bigg Boss 17, the socialite revealed that he wasn't ready to stay inside the house for days.

What are Orry's life goals?

On the podcast, Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked Orhan Awatramani about his life goals. The latter commented, "Mujhe sirf jeena hai. Mujhe 3 goals tha jab main chhota tha. Mujhe G Wagon chahiye tha, mujhe mila. Mujhe Kylie Jenner se milne ka tha. Main do baar mila. Main apne birthday ka cake uske ghar mein kaata. Aur mera teesra dream tha papped hone ka, wo bhi hua."

"(I just want to live. I had 3 goals when I was little. I wanted a G Wagon, and I got it. I wanted to meet Kylie Jenner. I met her twice. I cut my birthday cake at her house. And my third dream was to be papped; that also happened)."

Orry also revealed that he may have been friends with Kylie Jenner but not now. Talking more about the American socialite, he said that she is living her life with her two kids.

Orry in Bigg Boss 17 house

Orry was a guest contestant in Bigg Boss 17, and his presence in the house amplified the entertainment quotient. When he shared the stage with host Salman Khan, the internet sensation made candid revelations about his life. When the Kick actor asked him how many phones he uses, he replied, "I use three phones, one for the morning, one for the afternoon, and one for the night."

Earlier, Orhan shared that before rising to fame, he worked as a graphic designer and even worked in the Steve Madden store at the Palladium.

