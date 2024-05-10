Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD theatrical rights acquired by makers of Yash's Toxic

The Telugu industry's most anticipated project Kalki 2898 AD is finally going to hit the theaters on June 27, 2024. The project helmed by Nag Ashwin has already generated an immense amount of buzz since its announcement and fans are now eagerly waiting to witness the mass and class-level cinema on the big screens.

Now, in a recent update, renowned production house KVN Productions who is also helming Yash's Toxic has officially acquired the Karnataka rights of Kalki 2898 AD. Have a look!

KVN Productions bags Kalki 2898 AD rights

On May 10 morning, KVN Productions' social media team took to the X platform and shared the poster from Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. The team wrote, “We are delighted to bring #Kalki2898AD to the audience of Karnataka The future unfolds on June 27th, 2024!”

Soon after the update went online, fans took to the comments section and shared their excitement along with requests to give Kalki 2898 AD proper screens in Karnataka and other regions.

A fan wrote, “Expecting the biggest release ever for any telugu film.” Another fan said, “Make sure for a wider Release and distribute screens according to the relevance of language and demand.” One user also mentioned giving maximum shows and screen space so that Kalki 2898 AD can be spread widely. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Kalki 2898 AD

As per early reports, the sci-fi thriller is based on the backdrop of an epic tale of Mahabharata, set in a futuristic era where Lord Vishnu’s tenth avatar will be born on this land to mark the end of Kali Yuga.

The mythological thriller stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone in significant parts. Aside from these big actors, the ensemble cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in important roles.

Nag Ashwin wrote and directed the film, produced by C. Aswini Dutt under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the soundtrack for the next sci-fi thriller.

ALSO READ: Star Twitter Review: Is Kavin's romantic drama HIT or a MISS?