The Rock Receives Massive Bonus for His Recent Contribution to WrestleMania 40: Details Inside

This year's WrestleMania became one of the greatest WrestleManias of all time. Multiple factors contributed to making WrestleMania 40 the biggest Mania ever. One primary reason or person behind shaping WrestleMania XL as the greatest of all time was The Rock's involvement this year.

The Rock initially returned to WWE in January to face his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, WWE revamped the plans after fans demanded Cody Rhodes instead of The Rock at WrestleMania XL against Roman Reigns.

Surprisingly, The Rock turned heel and joined forces with his cousin Roman Reigns against the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Final Boss made his professional wrestling return at WrestleMania 40 Night One, the main event of which was a tag team match against the teams of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Rock made his in-ring return after almost 11 years. He last wrestled John Cena in a singles match at WrestleMania 29.

The Final Boss pinned Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 Night One to secure an advantage for the WrestleMania 40 Sunday main-event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

According to a recent report, The Rock received a massive bonus for contributing to this year's WrestleMania 40. The company filing previously revealed that The Rock would get shares in TKO Group worth $30 million.

A current report by SEC Filing suggests TKO gave The Rock a bonus share, which is approximately worth around $9.41 million.

What's Next For The Rock in WWE?

After WrestleMania 40, The Final Boss returned to an edition of Monday Night Raw, where The Rock interfered with Cody Rhodes's post-WrestleMania 40 promo.

The Rock discussed Cody Rhodes's victory and informed us that he is leaving WWE again. The Brahma Bull then claimed Cody Rhodes's saga with Roman Reigns had ended, but his story with The Rock had just begun.

According to a previous report by WOR, Cody Rhodes is planning to face The Rock in a singles match at WrestleMania 41.

ALSO READ: Was Dean Ambrose Planned to Make a Cameo at WrestleMania 40 Main Event Between Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes? Details Inside