The Undertaker Praises Roman Reigns for His Four-Year WWE Undisputed Champion Run

The WWE Undisputed Championship Tribal Chief will be remembered forever as one of the greatest champions. In 2020, Roman Reigns captured the WWE Universal championship when he returned as The Tribal Chief alongside his wiseman Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns then main-event his first WrestleMania as Tribal Chief and WWE Universal Champion in 2021 at WrestleMania 37 and retained his championship after defeating Edge and Daniel Bryan.

The Head of the Table extended his championship reign to the next WrestleMania 38, where he faced his old rival Brock Lesnar in a champion-vs.-champion winner-takes-it-all match. Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar and became the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

In 2023, Roman Reigns entered WrestleMania 39 as WWE Undisputed Champion for the third time, facing Cody Rhodes for the first time, and retained his championship with the help of his Bloodline.

At WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns entered his fourth WrestleMania as champion in a row and made a record of nine main-eventing WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes finally ended Roman Reigns' iconic reign at WrestleMania 40.

The Undertaker Praises Roman Reigns

The Deadman Undertaker is another of the biggest professional wrestling stars in history. The Undertaker is now retired from professional wrestling and enjoying his retirement. The Deadman was part of WrestleMania 40, where he appeared to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline.

The Phenom choke slammed The Rock, and Cody Rhodes took Roman Reigns out and captured the WWE Undisputed championship.

In the recent episode of his podcast Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker praised Roman Reigns for his iconic run as WWE champion.

The Undertaker said, "Man, there was a lot of really emotional moments backstage. You can imagine Roman coming back and after just, what an amazing run as champion. If you look at it and put it in today's market, what a phenomenal run."

"It's not going to go down to the record books as the longest world title run but when you look at it in actuality with as much coverage, as much media, as much exposure that you have now. I mean, you have to go back to someone like Bob Backlund's run and Hogan's early run. They didn't have social media. They didn't have as much live TV, or they didn't wrestle at all on TV."

"The biggest part of that is to be able to maintain and keep the people's interest in that storyline for that long. I mean, absolutely best storyline we have seen in years. There were so many layers to it."

