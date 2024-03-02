‘The Rock Will Turn On Roman on Night 2’: Fans Share Theories As The Rock Challenges Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for Match at WrestleMania 40

Today at the edition of Blue The Rock came alongside Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline, Where The Rock responded to Cody Rhodes’s challenge to face him in a singles match at Elimination Chamber 2024.

The Rock Counter offered Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, The Brahma Bull presented the idea of a tag team match between him and Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 40 Night One.



The Rock revealed this won’t be a straight tag team match, there will be stipulation for this match. If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins manage to win the tag team match on night one of WrestleMania there will be bloodline no wise man at the corner of Roman Reigns at Night two.



And if The Rock and Roman Reigns win the match and defeat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The Undisputed championship match at Night Two will be a Bloodline stipulation match. Where The Bloodline can do anything interfere in the match, attack Cody Rhodes anything goes.



The Rock asked Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to respond to the counteroffer next week in Dallas at SmackDown.

Now fans are presenting their fan theories, a fan tweeted and expressed his theory, “The rock will turn on Roman on night 2”



Another fan expressed his fan theory, “Roman and Rock win Rock uses it to his advantage to turn on Roman.”



Another fan expressed, “The way they are setting up this feud to go on for another few years I’m telling you it’s going to be a civil war for WWE the bloodline lead by the Rock and the new alliance under Triple H with Cody and the sponsor this WrestleMania is going to be.”

Another fan expressed his excitement for the WrestleMania 40 mega-event, “This has the potential to be the greatest WrestleMania of all time.”

WrestleMania 40 match card

WWE is set to host the biggest show of the professional wrestling industry WrestleMania, this year will mark the 40th edition of WrestleMania spectacle. The WrestleMania 40 will take place on Apr 6, 2024, and Sunday, Apr 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This year's WrestleMania 40 card looks star-stacked with major WWE superstars on it from The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, and many more. WWE has announced four major matches for WrestleMania 40 two night spectacle.

1. Roman Reigns (The Tribal Chief) with The Rock (C) vs. Cody Rhodes: For WWE Undisputed Championship.

2. Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: for WWE Heavyweight Championship

3. Rhea Ripley (Mami) vs. Becky Lynch (The Man): for WWE women's heavyweight Championship

4. IYO Sky vs Bayley: For WWE Women's Championship

