Huge Update on if Roman Reigns vs The Rock Will Take Place at WrestleMania 41: Report

The Rock versus Roman Reigns is one of the most asked-about matches in the last decade. Both Roman Reigns and The Rock belong to the same professional family heritage. WWE has always advertised them as cousins.

Roman Reigns was always considered the next mega WWE superstar from the Samoan daily after The Rock. he managed to become a popular star captured WWE championships multiple times, and became the second WWE star to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

But Reigns cemented himself as the immortal and true megastar of WWE after transitioning into The Tribal Chief Character. The character claims to be the best man of the bloodline which is a direct shot at The Rock.

Since then WWE Fans have been buzzing about the possible dream match between the Samaon Brothers.

According to some rumors WWE has been trying to make this possible for the past three years, WWE tried to target WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania 39, and now WrestleMania 40.



This year The Rock made his much-anticipated return to WWE programs he was initially set to face Roman Reigns replacing Cody Rhodes, but fans turned on The Rock for Roman Reigns. The dream match was then canceled after fan backlash and The Rock shook hands with Roman Reigns and turned heel.



Now a recent report by PWS, indicates when WWE will book The Rock vs Roman Reigns. It states, “Here's what I know about the Rock vs. Roman Reigns match happening at WrestleMania 41: Yes, it's true, things COULD change due to certain circumstances that can happen. But for now, it seems like Las Vegas is gearing up for Roman vs. Rock.”

Advertisement

WrestleMania 40 match card

WWE is set to host the biggest show of WWE, the annual show that WWE hosts the showcase of the immortal WrestleMania 40. This year’s WrestleMania looks amazing with major stars competing on the card from The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, and many more.



WWE has announced four major championship matches for WrestleMania 40. The showcase of Immortals is set to take place on Apr 6, 2024, and Sunday, Apr 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1. Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: For WWE Heavyweight Championship

2. Roman Reigns (The Tribal Chief) with The Rock (C) vs. Cody Rhodes: For WWE Undisputed Championship

3. Rhea Ripley (Mami) vs. Becky Lynch (The Man): For WWE Women's Heavyweight Championship

4. IYO Sky vs. Bayley: For WWE Women's Championship

ALSO READ: 'Every good hero needs a good villain': WWE superstar REVEALS John Cena changed script to give him first world title run