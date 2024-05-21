Soojin is gearing up for her solo comeback with a brand new album. The artist has released the music video teaser for the track titled MONA LISA, creating anticipation among the fans. Moreover, the song will serve as the main song for her upcoming album RIZZ.

On May 21, 2024, Soojin has released the music video teaser for the song MONA LISA. The song is the title track for her upcoming solo album RIZZ. In the short clip, the artist is seen ascending from above in extravagant jewelry and a beautiful black gown. As she reaches the ground, her clothes change to a purple dress and she lies on a bed with iridescent covers. The imagery of an angel falling from the heavens is assumed to be shown in the snippet.

Moreover, in the background a melodic yet dark musical note plays which sets an eerie atmosphere. At the end of the clip, the artist opens her eyes and looks directly at the camera, giving off a bold look. Previously, the artist has released several concept pictures and teasers, providing a glimpse of the concept of the album. The tracklist has also been released and it consists of a total of 6 songs including the title track. The album is scheduled to premiere on May 23, 2024, at 6 PM KST.

Watch MONA LISA MV teaser

More about the K-pop artist Soojin

Soojin started her career as a K-pop idol with the girl group (G)I-DLE, formed by CUBE Entertainment in 2018. The other members include Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. However, she left the group after allegations against her emerged stating that she used to bully students in school. When the police investigation found her guilty of the accusations, her contract with the agency was terminated. Later, Soojin’s legal representative stated that the school board did not find her guilty of the school violence.

On October 16, 2023, Soojin signed an exclusive contract with BRD, where she will be pursuing her solo career. She released a performance video titled Black Forest, teasing her solo debut. On November 20, 2023, she released her first solo album, Agassy, along with the music video for the title track of the same name.

