Nina Dobrev revealed that she was admitted to the hospital after meeting with a bike accident. On Monday, May 20, the former Vampire Diaries star posted two images of herself on Instagram. In the first, she was seen riding an electric bike, and in the second, she was seated in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace and a second brace on her knee.

Many celebrities and fans sent warm and well-wishful comments on her post after it was posted. Some even made lighthearted remarks, reminding her that she is human and can suffer harm, unlike her character from Vampire Diaries.

View Post:

Nina Dobrev says 'the road to recovery is long'

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, who is Nina Dobrev's boyfriend, added a comment writing, "Just keeping things on brand." Later, the actress shared that she was going to be fine on her Instagram Story, sharing another picture of herself seated in a hospital bed. She stated, "I'm okay, but I have a long road of recovery ahead of me."

Days before the accident, White revealed that he and Dobrev were in the process of finishing his bucket list since he had given up snowboarding. "Spending time with each other has been a lot of fun. She's usually filming a project or something, while I'm away competing. but we have some time together now," White stated in a US Weekly interview.

Dobrev frequently shares photos from her thrilling life with Olympic gold medallist and her boyfriend, Shaun White. The pair started dating in 2020, and two years later, they made their red carpet debut when attending the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, which features her ex-boyfriend Glen Powell.

Nina Dobrev's next project

The next big-screen appearance for Dobrev is in the thriller titled Reunion, which follows a group of friends from high school as they investigate a murder. The film stars Jamie Chung, Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Chace Crawford, and Jamie Chung, the film will be available digitally on June 28.

