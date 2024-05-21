Mohanlal turns 64: Mammotty, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran send heartfelt wishes to L2 actor

Malayalam actor Mohanlal turns a year older today as Lucifer is celebrating his 64th birthday on May 21. And on the special occasion, social media is flooded with heartfelt birthday wishes from his friends, industry colleagues, and fans.

A-lister stars Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran also wished the Neru actor on their social media accounts. His fans and well-wishers, too, are leaving no stone unturned by sharing loads of pictures and videos of Mohanlal on the Internet.

Mammotty, Dulquer Salmaan, & Prithviraj Sukumaran sends birthday wishes to Mohanlal

Today is special for all Mohanlal’s fans and well-wishers as the actor rings in his 64th birthday. Several famous personalities from the film fraternity embraced the opportunity to send warm wishes to the senior actor.

Sharing a special picture with Mohanlal from a recent film event, the Peranbu actor took to his official X(formerly called Twitter) account and wrote, ''Happy Birthday Dear Lal @Mohanlal (sic)''.

Look at the Mammootty's post below!

In the picture, Mammotty is seen planting a kiss on Mohanlal's cheek, demonstrating the bond between the two actors. Sweet, isn't it?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently working with him on Lucifer 2, also shared a working still from the sets to extend birthday wishes to the 64-year-old actor.

Here's his post!

Malayalam and Tamil actor Sshivada Nair also shared a picture with Mohanlal to convey her wishes.

Mohanlal's co-star from King of Kotha, Dulquer Salmaan also shared a picture on his Instagram account and wrote, ''Wishing our dearest Lal Ettan the happiest birthday!!!''. The sweet picture shows Dulquer and Mohanlal sharing a warm hug.

Resul Pookutty, an Oscar-winning sound designer, had the sweetest birthday wish for Mohanlal. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one and only, a fascination of every Malayalees and that of every Indian cinema lovers...@Mohanlal #HappyBirthday (sic)," read his post.

Here's his post:

Mohanlal’s former co-star from Neru shared a picture from their 2023 released movie and wrote, “Happy birthday @ Mohanlal sir !!’’

What's next for Mohanlal?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Kaappaan actor who was last seen in Malaikottai Vaaliban is set to make his directorial debut with Barroz. Mohanlal will also appear in a cameo in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa.

Besides this, the 64-year-old actor has three other exciting projects in the pipeline titled L2: Empuraan, Lucider 2, and Vrushabha.

