Hrithik Roshan reacts to Pashmina, Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal, Jibraan Khan starrer Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar song teaser

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. The eagerly-awaited romantic drama also stars Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan in the lead roles. Just a few days back, the teaser of the film was dropped, leaving fans all the more excited.

Meanwhile, on Monday (May 20), makers dropped the teaser of the first track of the film, titled Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar which will be released today (Tuesday, May 21). Ahead of its release, being a doting brother, Hrithik Roshan sent his love, reacting to the announcement.

Makers of Ishq Vishk Rebound release the teaser of the first track Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar

A few hours back, the entire team of the highly-anticipated film, Ishq Vishk Rebound dropped the teaser of the first track, titled Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar. The trippy track will be a recreated version of the original theme song of the 2003 released Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer Ishq Vishk.

While making the announcement, the post was captioned, “So many reasons to fall in LOVE but the best one is about to drop! #IshqVishkPyaarVyaar SONG OUT TOMORROW” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, Hrithik Roshan gave a major shout-out as he re-shared the post on his Instagram stories along with the caption expressing, “Love the song!” His caption concluded with two party-popper emojis.

Take a look:

Exclusive details about the iconic song

Notably, earlier this year in April, Pinkvilla exclusively shared details about the iconic song. A source close to the development told us, “The Ishq Vishk Rebound team plans to also present another iconic song from their collection to the audiences, remixed with a modern twist, featuring the talented Badshah on vocals and choreographed by none other than Farah Khan."

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 release, Ishq Vishk that introduced Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao and catapulted them to stardom. Now, nearly after two decades, the second part of the film is all set to delight the audiences featuring Gen Z actors in lead roles including debutant Pashmina Roshan alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

The film is made under the creative direction of Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and backed by veteran producer Ramesh Taurani. The film is poised to hit the theaters on June 21, 2024, under Tips Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Mr & Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor take the spiritual route amid promotions; perform Ganga Aarti in Varanasi