‘There’s Nobody That’s Gonna Average 50 in Our League’: LeBron James Makes a Bold Claim About Michael Jordan

The NBA of today is not without its critics, chiefly due to the league's heavy emphasis on offensive play. The old NBA saw games rarely passing the 100-point mark and if any team was able to do it multiple times, it was seen as a major achievement.

Amidst an endless string of foul calls and three-pointers that would make Steph Curry's head spin, a lot of fans have been curious about how former NBA greats like Michael Jordan would perform in the modern era.

James chimed in during an appearance on the Road Trippin podcast, adamantly stating that if Jordan were playing in the NBA today, he wouldn't average 50 points as many think he would.

‘Think somebody would average 50 is disrespectful’: LeBron James

LeBron is an expert in the sport. He is aware of the game's past as well as the players who helped to establish the current era of basketball. People should pay attention when he states that it is disrespectful to assume that Jordan would average 50 points per game.

Today's athletes are bigger, faster, and stronger thanks to developments in technology, diet, and training. The pace of the game has also accelerated considerably, with teams emphasizing quickness and three-point shooting over isolation and post-up plays.

Therefore, even though Jordan was unquestionably one of the best scorers in NBA history, it might be unfair to the players who are currently soaring to the top of the game to assume he could score more than he did in his day.

LeBron said, "Nobody in our league is going to average 50. No matter how great you were in your era or how great you are to play in any era, that is just disrespectful. Should that be the case, I think men will average 50 in the era they played in.”

Would Jordan pull off 50 points per game in the league?

At 30.12 points per game, Michael Jordan has the highest career scoring average in NBA history. In an era when defenses could still mug offensive players and get away with it most of the time without getting called for fouls, Michael Jordan also won ten scoring titles.

LeBron might find it disrespectful but Jordan with his scoring abilities and today’s NBA rules would have loved to prove James wrong.

