THIS former WWE champion will return to challenge Roman Reigns for Royal Rumble 2024

WWE's undisputed universal champion Roman Reigns is set to make his in-ring return at Crown Jewel 2023 and will defend his championship against the megastar LA Knight. Roman Reigns will defend his title after Summer Slam 2023.

Roman Reigns has been the universal champion for almost 1200 days. He has wiped out every possible challenger including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Goldberg, Finn Balor, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, and more.

This title match at Crown Jewel 2023 is considered the last title defense of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for this year.

Roman Reigns will not appear on major shows like Survivor Series 2023 and Elimination Chamber 2024 according to some previous reports.

Now former WWE champion will set his eyes on Roman Reigns gold and is reportedly locked to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

ALSO READ: WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Preview and predictions major title changes

Roman Reigns next major match after Crown Jewel 2023

Roman Reigns is a heavy favorite to retain his undisputed universal champion title at Crown Jewel 2023. After his defense, he is not advertised for the upcoming WWE pay-per-views, including Survivor Series 2023 and Elimination Chamber 2024.

According to some previous reports, Roman Reigns will be competing in Royal Rumble 2024, which is also considered the beginning of the road to WrestleMania.

Recent reports by Xero News suggest that former WWE champion AJ Styles is set to make his return on the upcoming episode of SmackDown just after Crown Jewel 2023.

AJ Styles was attacked by The Bloodline and was out for almost a month due to a kayfabe injury.

Xero mentioned that AJ Styles will first face Solo and Jimmy Uso alongside LA Knight, and then he is likely to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

"AJ Styles returns next Friday to begin a slow build to the Roman Reigns matchup. It appears Styles is coming for Solo & Jimmy first, and Knight will likely help him out for a short while before moving on to the Rumble match. Styles will likely face Roman at Rumble PLE," Xero News expressed.

AJ Styles and Roman Reigns last fought in 2016.

ALSO READ: Will John Cena retire from WWE after his match against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring possibilities