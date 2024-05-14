My Hero Academia Manga Ending: How Long Will The Finale Last? Here's What We Know

This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga

For almost a decade now, My Hero Academia has been one of the most popular shonen manga series on the planet, thanks to the explosive popularity of the anime adaptation. Kohei Horikoshi’s masterpiece, set in a world full of superpowers and starring a protagonist who was unfortunately born without one, stole the hearts of many around the world.

Fans have seen Izuku Midoriya aka Deku, grow from a weak hero barely able to control his powers to one that the world is now looking at to save the future. With the end of the final battle already here, it seems that Deku’s adventures might finally be coming to an end.

When is My Hero Academia manga going to end?

The most recent chapter of the My Hero Academia manga showed us how the students of U.A. along with the rest of the world is cheering Deku on as the hero enters his final battle against the mighty villain All For One. Class 1-A's battle against All For One and Shigaraki has been going on for quite a while now, but with chapter 422, titled Izuku Midoriya Rising, the manga finally finished off all of its Rising chapters, saving the hero's for the last.

In Izuku Midoriya Rising, Izuku is able to finally land a punch on All For One, who is the strongest he has ever been. With the start of this battle, Izuku is fulfilling the premonition that the story started off with- Midoriya’s journey to become the Number 1. Hero. Looking at where the story of the manga is now, we know that Shigaraki will probably be playing a role in bringing down All For One. But all in all, there might not be more than 10-20 chapters of the original storyline left. This means that the My Hero Academia manga is probably coming to its end by this year.

What can My Hero Academia fans look forward to?

The My Hero Academia manga started back in 2014, which means people have seen these characters and storylines grow for over a decade. But where the manga stands today, there is not much else story for Horikoshi to delve into after the fight with All For One is over. Even the manga has been teasing the end for quite a while now.

Even though we do not have any confirmation as of yet, we might get an epilogue after the battle against All For One where humanity slowly starts to go back to normal and Deku starts to work as a Pro Hero, We might get to see what all the students of class 1-A are doing after finishing their schools. But with the battle nature of My Hero Academia, it might just abruptly come to an end after the final battle.

The My Hero Academia anime is also currently streaming its 7th season. The second half of the season will probably start on the Final Battle Arc. This means that people have another season of action-packed anime to look forward to as the anime will probably also end after the 8th season. All in all, the manga has had a great run and was able to become one of the most celebrated anime shows of all time, and its ending will probably be just as grand.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related articles.

