10 Sanjay Dutt dialogues that cemented his status as a legend

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most influential and popular actors Bollywood has ever had. He has been a part of several remarkable films. It was his captivating on-screen presence that made his characters iconic, so much so that people continue to remember them even after ages.

What contributed to the charm in his illustrious career were Sanjay Dutt dialogues that vividly linger in the minds of his fans. From his negative to romantic and comedy characters, his narration of the quotes stays in the audience’s hearts.

10 Sanjay Dutt dialogues that we can never get enough of

1. “Woh bahar casualty mein koi marne ki haalat mein raha ... to usko form bharna zaroori hai kya?”

We start off the list of Sanjay Dutt dialogues with his one of the most loved and iconic films, Munna Bhai MBBS. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, in the film Dutt’s character as a carefree gangster asks a genuine question to his professor which no one saw coming.

Don't you still wonder what was wrong in asking, "Woh bahar casualty mein koi marne ki haalat raha ... to usko form bharna zaroori hai kya?" No wonder, it again got popularized after it was turned into Sanju movie dialogue.

2. “Zindagi ke har natak mein ek hota hai nayak … aur ek hota hai Khalnayak”

This Sanjay Dutt dialogue from the film Khalnayak not only added to his career but also became iconic. From his memorable walk to the immortal line, “Zindagi ke har natak mein ek hota hai nayak … aur ek hota hai Khalnayak,” the movie helped Sanjay establish a strong presence in Bollywood.

3. “Aye Mamu … jadoo ki jhappi de daal aur baat khatam”

This Sanju baba dialogue is yet another example of his sweetness and purity, which truly made people understand the value of empathy. Who wouldn't desire a perfect world like Munna in Munna Bhai MBBS envisioned through his heartwarming dialogue? It's amazing how simple it can be to make things better around you just by saying, “Aye Mamu … jadoo ki jhappi de daal aur baat khatam”

4. “Asli hai asli … pachaas tola, pachaas tola … kitna, pachaas tola”

This Sanjay Dutt dialogue from the movie Vaastav has stood the test of time and become a classic. Who would have thought that his character Raghu would be so beloved? The intensity and determination in his eyes when he uttered the words, "Asli hai asli ... pachaas tola, pachaas tola ... kitna, pachaas tola" is truly captivating.

5. “Tum kya leke aaye the, aur kya leke jaaoge. Rahejaye sirf ek insaan, sarva shakthi shali, sarva shaktimaan”

Here's another noteworthy Sanju baba dialogue that deserves special recognition on the list. This time, it's from the movie Agneepath, where he plays the role of Kaancha, a bald villain with a wicked smile, puffed-up eyes, and a dreadful look. His delivery of the line, “Tum kya leke aaye the, aur kya leke jaaoge. Rahejaye sirf ek insaan, sarva shakthi shali, sarva shaktimaan,” adds to the power of his character.

6. “Waqt ki fitrat khol de kismat … khud pe bharosa hai toh aazmaa le apna luck”

This is another one of popular, Sanjay Dutt quotes from the 2009 release, Luck. The action-adventure-drama keeps one intrigued to the end, while the superstar’s powerful dialogues like this one were the icing on the cake. In case you missed out on this film, “Waqt ki fitrat khol de kismat … khud pe bharosa hai toh aazmaa le apna luck” rightly described movie’s theme.

7. “Ab mein likhunga geeta ka unneesva adhyay, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan Ko Marna Padega”

Among many popular dialogues, one of the most loved Sanjay Dutt quotes has to be from Agneepath. His portrayal of the villainous character Kancha was so interesting that we couldn't help but despise him. The intense climax scene showcases a confrontation between Hrithik Roshan's character Vijay and Kancha, as the latter plots his demise. Dutt's conviction in delivering the dialogue made it unforgettable, as he proclaimed, “Ab mein likhunga geeta ka unneesva adhyay, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan Ko Marna Padega”

8. “Tera get well soon ho jayega Mamu”

Trust me it’s your time to revisit this masterpiece especially for this one of the most precious Lage Raho Munna Bhai dialogues. As much as we read in books the concept of non-violence and Gandhigiri, we forget to apply it in real-life. Nevertheless, this amazing film was a gentle reminder because life is too short to argue, when you can just say, “Tera get well soon ho jayega Mamu”

9. “Badi muddat se mere dil mai ek tasveer behti hai, teri zulfon ki chaao mai meri taqdeer behti hai”

Only a true Sanjay Dutt fan can boast of knowing this dialogue from his soft era. The actor was seen in one of the most romantic movies of the 90s, Saajan, co-starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. His poetic touch in the character made it all the more adorable. “Badi muddat se mere dil mai ek tasveer behti hai, teri zulfon ki chaao mai meri taqdeer behti hai” is not just a sanju baba dialogue but an emotion for his fans.

10. “Desh toh apna ho gaya hai … lekin log paraye ho gaye hain”

Out of several popular Lage Raho Munna Bhai dialogues, this one is indeed an emotional one that enjoys a separate fan base. The sequel to Munna Bhai MBBS was released in 2006. A heart-to-heart conversation between Munna and Gandhiji gave several reality checks to us as audiences. “Desh toh apna ho gaya hai … lekin log paraye ho gaye hain,” was a bitter truth highlighted by Munna.

These Sanjay Dutt dialogues had such a strong impact that they connected with millions, ultimately making him one of the most adored superstars in Bollywood. Without him, it's hard to picture anyone else delivering these dialogues, right?

