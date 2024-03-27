‘This Franchise Is Something Different’: Shivam Dube Credits Chennai Super Kings for His Back-to-Back Heroic Performances

Chennai Super Kings registered their second consecutive victory of the season by defeating Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, March 26, by a huge margin of 63 runs. Thanks to an all-round performance by the Super Kings, the team managed to maintain the top spot in the points table having earned 4 points from the two matches played so far.

Shivam played a crucial role in the team’s victory on Tuesday as he scored a quick half-century, smashing 51 runs off just 23 balls, with 5 sixes and 2 fours coming off his bat. Dube’s innings stunned everyone as he left all the spectators in awe of his powerful shots.

Giving me the freedom: Shivam Dube on CSK

However, Dube didn’t get the success he is getting with the bat currently, for other IPL franchises in the past and his growth from the start of his IPL career till today has been witnessed by everyone. During the post-match presentation, Dube earned the Player of the Match title and was asked by Sanjay Majrekar the reason behind his success at Chennai Super Kings, something he couldn’t earn during his time with other IPL teams.

Replying to Manjrekar’s question, Dube said that the CSK was ‘different’ from other franchises and allowed him ‘freedom’ to express himself. "This franchise is something different from all others. They are giving me the freedom. They want me to do better and I also want to win some matches," he said.

Mahi bhai worked with him: Ruturaj Gaikwad on Shivam Dube’s success

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was also asked about the reason behind Shivam Dube’s back-to-back exceptional performances with CSK. Replying to the same, Gaikwad said that former skipper MS Dhoni and management had a huge role to play as they have spent a lot of time with him.

“Just confidence. When he came here the management worked with him personally, Mahi bhai worked with him personally. He knows what role he is playing and which bowler to take on. A big plus for us," said the CSK skipper on being asked about the reason behind Shivam Dube’s success.

The Super Kings have started off their IPL campaign on a positive note as they have already grabbed two victories in the two matches played so far, also earning the top spot in the points table.