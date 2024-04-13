‘This Is Disrespectful’: NBA Fans Unhappy With Statue’s Size as Philadelphia 76ers Honor Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson got his statue honored to him outside of the Philadelphia 76ers practice facility at Camden in New Jersey.

The 76ers presented Iverson with a bronze statue while NBA fans have been talking about the statue's size, as it was unveiled during a ceremony with Iverson's family, friends, and fans.

The team has statues of other Sixers legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, and Julius Irving on the "Legends Walk." The statue of Iverson was created by Doug Fisher, who also designed the other statues outside the facility.

However, irrespective of the details and sophistication added to the statue, NBA fans showed no mercy to the X post and went on to comment one of the most bizarre comments on the tweet.

Hitting at the tiny size of the statue, a user wrote:

“This is disrespectful, Philly should be ashamed of this”

Additionally, finding the statue trending on social media, many other fans also went on to comment their emotions out.

A Short Summary of Statue Honored Allen Iverson

An emotional 48 year old Allen Iverson could not hold his emotion on the special occasion after being honored by his former team. An emotion AI said, “I just want to say all the right things and just want y'all to know how much I appreciate y'all. I thank everybody for playing a part in this and making this dream come true.”

During his 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Allen Iverson achieved a lot. He went to the All-Star game 11 times, won Rookie of the Year in 1997, and was named League MVP in 2001.



Even though he was smaller than most players, Iverson became the main player for the team. He took them to the playoffs many times and helped them reach the NBA Finals in 2001. His unique look with braided hair and tattoos inspired kids everywhere to be like him.

