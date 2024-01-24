Tom Aspinall reveals he accepted Stipe Miocic fight for UFC 300 but the former champ turned him down for Jon Jones

Last year in 2023 at UFC 295, event UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was set to defend his heavyweight championship against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

The fight was canceled eleven days before the UFC 295, massive Madison Square Garden show. Dana White released a public statement stating the reason why Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic was called off just days before the fight.



White revealed Jon Jones sustained a torn pac injury during his fight camp and needs urgent surgical treatment for the injury.



“ he was practicing wrestling and tore his pectoral muscle tendon off the bone. He also said he needs surgery and for at least eight months he is out of the competition” Dana White addressing Jon Jones's injury.



The main event was changed and Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira replaced Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

And new Heavyweight match was added to the card for the Interim Heavyweight championship. Tom Aspinall was booked to face Sergei Pavlovich.



Tom Aspinall shocked the world with his extraordinary performance after he knocked Sergei Pavlovich out cold in the first round and captured the interim UFC championship.



Tom Aspinall claims to be the next big thing in UFC, he has called out Jon Jones multiple and both fighters exchanged verbal blows at each other.

Tom Aspinall was set to face the former UFC champion at UCF 300

UFC CEO Dana White has mentioned many times in interviews that UFC 300, will be the best card of UFC in history and they will add maximum star power to the UFC 300 card. UFC 300 is set to take place on April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Las Vegas.

Now Aspinall has revealed that UFC offered him a fight at UFC 300, and he accepted the fight against the former UFC heavyweight champion.



Aspinall revealed “ While we are talking about Stipe Miocic, my manager was contacted by the UFC asking if I’d like to fight him on April 13th. I, of course, accepted.”

He further said, “A little later, we were told that Stipe Miocic doesn’t want to fight me, and is only interested in fighting Jon Jones.”

Aspinall concluded, “On that note. I will stop crying, accept it ain’t gonna happen, and enjoy the fight that I and all the other fans want to see. Legend vs Legend for the heavyweight title. Maximum respect guys. Yay.”

