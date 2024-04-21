Tom Brady Shows Support to Dak Prescott As Cowboys Quarterback Spotted at Children's Cancer Fund Event

Dak Prescott recently gathered with his Cowboys teammates to attend an event for a good cause. Troy Aikman, Dak Prescott, and Tony Romo graced the Cancer Fund Gala and shared a group picture on Instagram. Interestingly, Tom Brady showed his support to the quarterback trio, and here's how.

How Did Tom Brady React To Dak Prescott's Gala Attendance?

Troy Aikman, Dak Prescott, and Tony Romo reunited recently as the quarterback trio attended the Children's Cancer Fund Gala. In the event, Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott were the Honorary Chairs and aimed to create an everlasting experience for cancer survivors and patients.

Also Read: ‘I Know the Truth’: Dak Prescott’s First OFFICIAL STATEMENT on $100 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Troy Aikman took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the quarterback trio and Tom Brady showed his support to them. The NFL legend liked the Instagram post and went ahead showing his support in the comment section. "Amazing!!! Love it," the NFL legend commented on the Instagram post.

At the Met Gala, the NFL's elite quarterbacks weren't the only ones under the spotlight but it was also the brave cancer children who could be spotted on the runway. There was a fashion show, judged by the NFL stars. For Troy Aikman, it was the 25th year that he has been involved with the event. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Also Read: Dak Prescott Tried Suing for Extortion but Ended Up Getting Sexual Assault Claims on Him; Lawsuit DETAILS

Advertisement

This shows that Troy Aikman has been chosen for this cause and as for Dak Prescott, it's his second year with the gala. Troy Aikman retired from the league in 2001 and is currently working as a commentator for Monday Night Football. Tony Romo, on the other hand, announced retirement in 2017.

Advertisement

Out of three, Dak Prescott is still playing in the league as star quarterback for the Cowboys. In the final year of his contract, Prescott is currently looking for an extension with the team. However, his contract extension might be on hold considering he's battling sexual assault charges.