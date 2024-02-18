Tom Brady Trying Hard to Look ‘Desirable’ for 10 Years Younger GF Irina Shayk; Report

Tom Brady's latest romantic endeavor with model Irina Shayk has sparked conversations about the lengths to which the retired NFL star is going to appear more 'desirable.'

Tom Brady struggles to look 'desirable ft. Irina Shayk

As Brady steps into the limelight, not just as a sports commentator for Fox Sports but also as Shayk's partner, who is nearly a decade his junior, seems to have influenced his decisions concerning his appearance.

Amidst this transition, sources close to Brady have revealed his efforts to maintain a desirable appearance, possibly influenced by the allure of his GF Irina Shayk's flawless beauty.

According to sources close to Brady, there's a newfound emphasis on his beauty rituals post-divorce, intensifying since the start of his relationship with Shayk.

"Tom has always been into his beauty rituals, especially after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, but he's taken it to the next level since he started dating Irina," revealed an insider to Geo news.

The couple, who were first linked together in the summer of 2023 following Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen, has been spotted on various occasions, displaying their affection for each other.

Despite the adjustments Brady is believed to be making, not everyone seems to be on board with his approach. Some of his friends have expressed their disapproval, finding his actions unnecessary.

"Word is he's gone to his dermatologist for some work, and his friends are giving him a hard time," another source disclosed.

This scrutiny extends to the public domain, where Brady has faced criticism over alleged cosmetic procedures in the past.

Speculations on Tom Brady's appearance

Critics and fans alike are drawn to the transformation the 46-year-old former NFL star has undergone, fueling rumors and speculations about possible cosmetic procedures.

Despite Brady's denial of any surgical interventions, attributing his looks to a strict, high-protein plant-based diet, the noticeable changes in his appearance have not escaped public scrutiny.

Observations range from apparent changes in facial structure to speculations of Botox use and even buccal fat removal, especially following his promotional video for the NFL.

Esteemed facial plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov lends credence to these murmurs, dissecting Brady's evolving features with a keen eye, suggesting interventions that traverse beyond mere dietary discipline.

This conjecture, paired with fan observations and Brady's own reticence on the subject, paints a complex portrait of a legend wrestling with the aesthetic demands of fame and the relentless march of time.

The conversation around Tom Brady's appearance is as varied as it is vibrant.

From admirers lauding his age-defying looks to skeptics questioning the authenticity of his transformation, the discourse spans a wide spectrum of opinions.