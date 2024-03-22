Antony Rafiq Khan, also known as Tony Khan, is best known for his professional wrestling promotion AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Khan's company is widely considered the second-best wrestling promotion in the world after WWE.

Tony Khan comes from an established business background; he is the son of Pakistani billionaire Shahid Khan and Ann Carlson. As the founder and co-owner of AEW, Tony Khan is one of the minds behind the company's success in such a short period.

Khan serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, Executive Producer, and Head of Creative at AEW.

AEW revolutionized the professional wrestling industry and shook its roots. Before AEW was established, there were no serious threats to WWE for a long time. WWE was the biggest and the only stage where professional wrestlers were making a significant amount of money.

Tony Khan signed some of the major names to the AEW roster and paid them better than WWE, giving professional wrestlers the option to earn fairly even outside WWE. However, there is still a remarkable gap between WWE and AEW ratings.

WWE still considers AEW as a potential threat, and both companies try to counter each other. A prime example of WWE viewing AEW as a competition came in 2021 when AEW managed to bring CM Punk back, and WWE responded by bringing back Brock Lesnar to fill the gap.

Advertisement

What is Tony Khan's Net Worth in 2024?

According to a recent report by SportsKeeda, Tony Khan, the founder and co-owner of AEW, has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion. The primary source of Tony Khan's substantial income is his family business, as he is the son of Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan.

Tony Khan Parents

Tony Khan is the son of Shahid Khan, a Pakistani-American billionaire, and Ann Carlson Khan. Shahid Khan owns multiple companies in addition to AEW, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham F.C., Flex-N-Gate, and more.

He is ranked as the 291st richest person on the planet. According to a report by Forbes, Shahid Khan has an estimated net worth of $12.1 billion.

Meanwhile, Tony's mother, Ann Carlson Khan, is an American former dancer and choreographer who is now heavily invested in charity work alongside her husband.

Tony Khan House and Cars

Tony Khan undoubtedly leads a luxurious lifestyle, and according to some reports, he owns multiple opulent mansions in the United States. He possesses lavish properties in Illinois, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and Manhattan.

Tony Khan also owns some of the best and most expensive cars in his collection. Although there is no definitive data on the exact number of vehicles the AEW president owns, reports suggest that his collection is extensive. Some of the cars in his possession include a Jaguar F-Type, Lamborghini, Ferrari Enzo, Mercedes-Benz, and more.

Tony Khan’s Other Businesses

Tony Khan is the founder and co-owner of the professional wrestling company AEW (All Elite Wrestling). He comes from an established business family, being the son of billionaire Shahid Khan, and is also involved in the family business.

In addition to his role at AEW, Tony Khan serves as the Chief Football Strategy Officer for the NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is owned by his father, Shahid Khan. He also holds the positions of Vice-Chairman and Director of Football Operations for Fulham Football Club.

Furthermore, Tony Khan owns an engineering company called TruMedia Networks, which specializes in analytics for the athletic sports industry.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vince McMahon Net Worth and Salary in 2024