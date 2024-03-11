Top 10 NBA players of all time

One of the most difficult jobs in the world is to make a list of the top 10 players in the history of the NBA. There is always the GOAT debate between Mike Jordan or LeBron James and Wilt Chamberlain or Bill Russell?

There are also debates about the modern NBA and how the NBA used to be before. Speaking about being the greatest player of all time implies being a member of a select group; this is not meant to disrespect those who narrowly missed making the top 10. The players who have solid arguments for being the greatest are ranked from 1 to 10.

10. Shaquille O’Neal (1992-2011)

Teams Played For:

1992-96 Orlando Magic

1996-2004 Los Angeles Lakers

2004-08 Miami Heat

2008-09 Phoenix Suns

2009-10 Cleveland Cavaliers

2010-11 Boston Celtics

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the latest inductees into the Hall of Fame. Thanks to his unique combination of size, explosiveness, and agility, the Hall of Fame center changed the game beyond anything the league had ever seen. Throughout his nearly two-decade career, O'Neal averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game and was an NBA champion four times and MVP of the Finals three times.

O'Neal won the MVP title in 1999–2000 and was selected as an All-Star fifteen times. After retiring, the big, fun-loving man used his enormous personality to become a TV personality and analyst.

9. Tim Duncan (1997-2016)

Teams Played For:

1997-2016 San Antonio Spurs

Tim Duncan may not have been the flashiest player in the league, but he absolutely owned the NBA for nearly two decades. His signature moves, like those smooth bank shots from midrange and textbook-worthy positional defense, made him a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the court.

Above all, Duncan was one of the greatest winners, having guided the Spurs to five championships and 1,001 wins in the regular season—more than any other player with a single team in NBA history. He averaged 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game.

8. Larry Bird (1979-1992)

Teams Played For:

1979-92 Boston Celtics

Magic Johnson and Bird brought new life to both the NBA and the Celtics-Lakers rivalry. Using a combination of his shooting ability, passing sense, and game sense, Bird guided Boston to five NBA Finals and three titles.

He was the league MVP for three straight seasons (1984–1986), a feat shared only by Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell. Bird was regarded as the greatest small forward of all time, at least until LeBron James arrived. He averaged 24.3 points, 10 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

7. Kobe Bryant (1996-2016)

Teams Played For:

1996-2016 Los Angeles Lakers

Despite his many accomplishments, including five championships, an 81-point game, a 60-point finale, being named the 2008 NBA MVP, and spending 20 seasons with the same team, Bryant will always be remembered for his competitive spirit and unwavering will to become the best player in the league.

After Bryant's passing, "mamba mentality" evolved from just a catchphrase to a guide for the younger generation of basketball players. Bryant averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

6. Wilt Chamberlain (1959-1973)

Teams Played For:

1959-62 Philadelphia Warriors

1962-65 San Francisco Warriors

1965-68 Philadelphia 76ers

1968-73 Los Angeles Lakers

They made the rules to limit his dominance since he has set records that no other player has even come close to breaking. Who else could end a season with an average of 50.4 points per game, like Wilt did in 1961-62? Will anyone else be able to maintain a career average of 22.9 points per game, like Wilt did? Who will ever surpass Wilt's feat of outscoring a team by 100 points?

Are you saying that someone will play 45.8 minutes a game on average, as Wilt did for his 13 NBA seasons? No one will ever be able to match his 23,924 career rebounds, either. In addition to his 22.9 rebounds per game, Chamberlain also scored 30.1 points and dished out 4.4 assists per game.

5. Magic Johnson (1979-1996)

Teams Played For:

1979-91, 1996 Los Angeles Lakers

Magic Johnson came into the league as a 6-foot-9 point guard and everyone had high hopes for him. But when he retired, he exceeded all those expectations and left a lasting legacy.

He was a triple-double waiting to happen, an instant highlight, a transcendent passer, and a legendary winner. If not for Johnson and his legendary rivalry with Bird and the Celtics, the NBA might not be in its current state today.

The "Showtime" Lakers won five titles and advanced to nine NBA Finals under the charismatic leadership of Johnson. His quick cuts and no-look passes transformed the NBA into the popular sport it is today, launching it from a time when live broadcasts of the Finals were nonexistent. Magic hung up his boots with a record of 19.5 points, 11.2 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game.

4. Bill Russell (1956-1969)

Teams Played For:

1956-69 Boston Celtics

With an average of 15.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 22.5 rebounds per game, Bill Russell transformed the Celtics into a defensive powerhouse and won 11 titles in 13 years.

Russell holds the record for winning the most number of NBA titles to date. Russell was one of those talents who could have played and dominated regardless of any era. His domination on both ends of the court contributed to his five MVP honors and eleven All-NBA selections.

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-1989)

Teams Played For:

1969-75 Milwaukee Bucks

1975-89 Los Angeles Lakers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the highest scorer in the history of the NBA till last year. He averaged 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game in his two-decade-long career with the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers.

He invented the most lethal shot in Association history which was called the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar skyhook-ed. Without even a debate, Abdul-Jabbar is the best center.

Although Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell may have amassed more unbreakable records and won more championships, Abdul-Jabbar was a more adept offensive player than Russell and ended his career as the league leader in nine statistical categories.

His first and last championships were won 17 years apart. He was selected to 15 All-NBA teams, 10 of which were first teams. He also won six championships.

2. LeBron James (2003-)

Teams Played For:

2003-10, 2014-18 Cleveland Cavaliers

2010-14 Miami Heat

2018-Till Date Los Angeles Lakers

The highest scorer in the history of the NBA and the first player to ever reach 40000 points in the league, LeBron James is considered the GOAT by millions of fans around the world.

James was drafted into the league as an 18-year-old and 21 seasons later he is still standing strong and is now the King of the NBA.

Although James' game is based mostly on strength—he stands 6 feet 9 inches tall, weighs more than 250 pounds, and has a 40-inch vertical—his passing ability may be his best attribute. The four-time champion has completely changed the perception of an athlete's prime.

Even as a 39-year-old, he is averaging 25.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8 assists per game. He is shooting over 52% from the field, which is amazing.

1. Michael Jordan (1984-2003)

Teams Played For:

1984-93, 1995-98 Chicago Bulls

2001-03 Washington Wizards

Jordan will win any GOAT debate without much of a contest. It showcases how dominant and impressive he was as a player for the Chicago Bulls. He led the Bulls to six NBA titles and became a worldwide icon both on and off the court. He won six Finals MVP trophies and five regular-season MVP awards.

Jordan's skill on both ends of the court defined a basketball generation and established new benchmarks for players who came after him. His style went beyond athletics. He won the NBA scoring champion award 10 times and ended his career with a record of 30.1 points, 5.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

