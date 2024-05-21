BTS’ RM’s Come back to me debuts at no 3 on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart; Know Global 200 and Global Excl US spots

BTS’ RM recently released the song Come back to me, which serves as a pre-release for his forthcoming solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. The song instantly became a fan-favorite, with its melodious tunes, expressive lyrics, and the BTS member’s vocal prowess. Recent updates now suggest that Come back to me has claimed its position on Billboard.

RM's Come back to me soars high on Billboard's Global 200, Bubbling Under Hot 100, and Global Excl. US

According to chart data on May 21, the song debuted at no.3 on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100. At the same time, Come back to me also entered the Global 200 chart with the impressive no.24 position.

In addition, this song also debuted at no.16 on Billboard’s Global Excluding US chart. As RM continues to solidify his solo career, fans can’t help but rejoice in his achievements.

Know more about RM's solo song Come back to me

On May 10, RM unveiled the long-awaited song Come back to me, which serves as a pre-release for his upcoming second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. The music video of the song featured a completely different side of the BTS rapper, which has been rarely witnessed before.

Through an incredibly cinematic concept, he flaunted his acting skills, alongside professional actors like Pachinko star Kim Min Ha, American actor Joseph Lee, and more.

Meanwhile, alongside Billboard, the song is also charting high on Spotify, iTunes, and more leading music platforms.

On this special day, let’s listen to RM’s Come back to me once again:

About RM's upcoming solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

Right Place, Wrong Person will mark RM’s official second solo album, which is now slated to release on May 24. The tracklist and teaser images for this album have already been unveiled by BIGHIT MUSIC.

It will feature a total of 11 tracks including pre-release Come back to me, Right People, Wrong Place, LOST!, Nuts, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), out of love, ? (Interlude), Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), Groin, Heaven, and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

Especially, the two collaborative tracks with American singer Moses Sumney and British rapper Little Simz are creating a lot of excitement. Right Place, Wrong Person marks the Wild Flower singer’s solo comeback after almost 2 years, since his first album Indigo released in December 2022.

ALSO READ: BTS: Ministry of Culture begins investigation into sajaegi allegations; to request data from music providers