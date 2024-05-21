Wonderland stills: Bae Suzy and Tang Wei connect with Park Bo Gum and Gong Yoo in simulated world for sci-fi film

Wonderland is a science fiction film which is scheduled to release in June. The film boasts a star cast including Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Gong Yoo, Choi Woo Shik, Tang Wei and Jung Yu Mi. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast comes together for the intriguing plot. The story revolves around a simulated reality in which people who are unable to communicate with their loved ones in the real world can do so.

Wonderland stills featuring Gong Yoo, Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik and more

On May 21, new stills of the upcoming film Wonderland were revealed. The picture shows Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum cozy together as they connect in the simulated world. Wang Tei and Gong Yoo can be seen enjoying a meal together while another click shows Wang Tei alone in the car as tears fill her eyes. Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi are the ones who control the simulated world and are seen getting a signature from a patient. The latest stills increase expectations from the upcoming movie.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More about Wonderland

Wonderland will premiere on June 5 in South Korea. Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Tang Wei take on the main roles. Wonderland tells the story of a stimulated universe in which people can communicate with the loved ones that they have lost. Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi's characters mediate and control the events that take place in Wonderland. Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum play a couple but after Park Bo Gum's character falls into a coma, Bae Suzy chooses to join Wonderland.

Advertisement

Squid Game actor Gong Yoo will be making a guest appearance in Wonderland. The film is written and directed by Kim Tae Yong, who has also worked on projects like MAD BAD SAD, If You Were Me 4, and On the Road, Two.

ALSO READ: Frankly Speaking's Kang Han Na to appear as villain in Lee Junho starrer superhero drama Cashero; Reports