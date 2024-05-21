7 Rajinikanth Highest Grossing Movies: 2Point0 Tops

Rajinikanth, with a career spanning across 6 decades, is one of the biggest movie stars in the world. In the 50 odd years that Superstar Rajinikanth has actively worked as an actor, he has earned himself millions upon millions of diehard fans. The way he expresses human emotions on celluloid, tugs the heartstrings. He has been the driving force for many Tamil language industry hits. Here's having a look at Rajinikanth's Highest Grossing Movies.

Top 7 Highest Grossing Rajinikanth Movies By Worldwide Gross

1. 2.0 (2Point0)

2.0, where Superstar Rajinikanth played a humanoid robot for the second time, is not just Rajinikanth's highest grossing movie but also the highest grossing Kollywood film till date. The movie directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson grossed Rs 655 crores at the worldwide box office (including China), against a budget of over Rs 500 crores, based on trusted sources.

The film's overall box office performance was seen as underwhelming considering how costly a film it was and considering the fact that it was a sequel to Enthiran, one of the most influential Indian films. Regardless, the fact that no Kollywood film has been able to cross it in 6 years proves how significant a movie watching event it was. The movie's best performance, on a relative basis, came from its Hindi version. The Hindi version of 2.0 was declared a super-hit.

2. Jailer

Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is Rajinikanth's biggest blockbuster in recent times. The film came after the poor performance of the actor's Annaatthe and average performance of the director's Beast. Jailer became the second Tamil film to breach the Rs 600 crore gross worldwide mark. It emerged as the second highest grossing Kollywood film of 2023.

Till date, only three Kollywood films have grossed over Rs 600 crores and two films are of Rajinikanth's very own. Jailer is remembered for its iconic music and the superstar's inimitable charm and charisma.

3. Enthiran (Robot)

Enthiran directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Aishwariya Rai Bachchan was an industry hit at the time of its release. It obliterated the long-standing record of the actor-director's very own, Sivaji - The Boss. The movie remained the highest grossing Tamil film till the release of 2.0, again by the same actor-director duo.

Enthiran collected around Rs 288 crores worldwide in its full run. The closest a film came to crossing it before 2.0 eventually crossed it was Kabali. No surprises, that too was a Rajinikanth film.

4. Kabali

It wouldn't be wrong to call Kabali one of the most hyped Indian films ever. The movie was such a rage that the global opening of the film is still among the top 3 for a Kollywood film (Leo, 2.0, Kabali). It opened to global collections of around Rs 91 crores and ended up collecting around Rs 284 crores, owing to mixed word of mouth. With a slightly better word of mouth, it could have set new lifetime benchmarks, which it sadly couldn't.

Kabali, despite managing to do industry-hit level business, was deemed to be a major underperformer. Expectations from a Rajinikanth film back then were such that nothing less than a new record was welcomed.

5. Petta

Petta, directed by fanboy director Karthik Subbaraj, somewhat lived up to the hype that the film generated for itself. The movie released on Pongal 2019 alongside Viswasam and emerged the clash winner at the worldwide box office, although its collections in Tamil Nadu were lower than Viswasam.

The cumulative gross of both the films was around Rs 400 crores, with Petta being slightly over Rs 220 crores. If not for a clash, Petta could have fancied collections of over Rs 250 crores. Petta was classified a hit at the box office but with Rajinikanth, even a hit doesn't feel one till it does record level business. Pangs of being a massive star.

6. Darbar

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar, of all the films mentioned in the list, is the biggest Rajinikanth underperformer. The movie was touted as a flop because it barely collected Rs 200 crores worldwide, that too with a solo Pongal release.

More than the collections, it is the reputation that took a beating. Rajinikanth's immediate next theatrical release, Annaatthe faced an even tougher time. Thankfully, Jailer's all time blockbuster result changed the tides.

7. Sivaji - The Boss

Rajinikanth's 17 year old film Sivaji, directed by S. Shankar, is still among the actor's highest grossers. It is one of the most influential Indian films ever made. The movie grossed around Rs 150 crores in 2007 and to put this number into perspective, Annaatthe in 2021 grossed slightly over Rs 140 crores.

Sivaji - The Boss picked up so well on television that it became an introduction for non-native Tamil speakers to Kollywood films.

Following is a list of Rajinikanth's Highest Grossing Movies, on the basis of worldwide gross:-

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Box Office 1 2.0 Rs 655 crores 2 Jailer Rs 605 crores 3 Enthiran Rs 288 crores 4 Kabali Rs 284 crores 5 Petta Rs 222 crores 6 Darbar Rs 210 crores 7 Sivaji - The Boss Rs 152 crores

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

Upcoming Rajinikanth Films

Rajinikanth is loaded with exciting films. His immediate next film is the action-drama Vettaiyan, directed by T J Gnanavel and co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. After that, he will entertain audiences in Coolie, directed by the blockbuster filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Of course, there also is Jailer 2 in the pipeline for the much loved hero. All in all, the fans are absolutely spoiled for choices.

Conclusion

Rajinikanth has been in the industry for around 50 years now and for him to still excite audiences every time he appears on the screen, only shows how huge a movie phenomenon he is. Very few actors are blessed with a fanbase like that of Rajinikanth, at the age of over 70 years.

We, as admirers of his work, wish he remains healthy and happy, and continues to enamour his admirers with loads of more exciting films.

Which is your favourite film from Rajnikanth’s highest grossing movies list? Let us know in the comments below.

