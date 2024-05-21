SF9’s Dawon to enlist in military as active duty soldier in July, no fan send-off event planned

SF9 is a K-pop boy group who have been known for their music and dance in the K-pop scene. Dawon is a member of SF9 and is getting ready to embark on his next journey of military enlistment.

Recently, SF9 members have been enlisting in the military while they reformed as an 8-member group in 2023. The next in line is Dawon, he will be enlisting in the military in July 2024.

SF9’s Dawon will enlist in the military on July 1

On May 21, 2024, FNC Entertainment, the agency of SF9 announced the plans of Dawon’s military enlistment this year. It was announced that Dawon would be enlisting in the military as an active soldier on July 1, 2024.

The notice also declared that the fans are advised not to flock to the enlistment site due to the worry of overcrowding, no official seeing-off event will be organized that day. The label added that the enlistment is a private event for the military personnel, they request the fans to refrain from visiting the place and cooperate in this.

The label ended the notice by thanking the fans for their continued support for SF9’s Dawon and asked to do so in the future as well until he returns safely from his military service. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Dawon will undergo basic military training for five weeks and then serve in the unit he will be assigned to.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Dawon is also an actor who has worked in dramas like Doom At Your Service, Click Your Heart, My 20th Twenty, and Curtain Call. He debuted as a member of SF9, as one of the main vocalists on October 5, 2016.

We hope Dawon completes his military service soon and returns safe and healthy.

More about SF9

SF9 is currently an eight-member boy group under FNC Entertainment. The eight members are Youngbin, Dawon, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Zuho, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani. Meanwhile, the famous actor Rowoon left the group in late 2023 to focus on his acting career.

Advertisement

SF9 debuted on October 5, 2016, with the release of their debut album Feeling Sensation. Presently, Jaeyoon is also enlisted in the military, completing his service.