Top 10 WWE Superstars With Most Wins Against Roman Reigns; Find Out

Roman Reigns has cemented his name as one of the all-time greatest in professional wrestling. His historic run as WWE's undisputed champion can not be replicated again in ages. The Tribal Chief was the WWE champion for almost four years. Roman Reigns captured the WWE Universal championship in 2020.

He defeated Fiend Bray Wyatt to capture the WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns extended his reign to next year's WrestleMania 37, where he defended his championship triple-threat match against Edge and Daniel Bryan and retained his championship.

Next year at WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns faced his long-time rival Brock Lesnar in a champion-vs.-champion winner-takes-it-all match. The Head of the Table conquered The Beast Incarnate and became WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

Tribal Chief then extended his legacy as WWE Undisputed championship legacy WrestleMania 39, where he faced Cody Rhodes, retained his title for the third time in a row at WrestleMania, and marked 1300 plus days as WWE Champion.

The glorious reign of Tribal Chief ended at WrestleMania 40 when Cody Rhodes faced Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night Two. The Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes match ended in a very cinematic way, with iconic John Cena, Undertaker, and Seth Rollins coming out to save Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns was untouchable these four years in WWE as Undisputed Champion. Here is the list of WWE superstars with the most wins against Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins (8 times)

Kevin Owens (8 times)

Braun Strowman (4 times)

Adam Rose (3 times)

Samoa Joe (3 times)

Sheamus (3 times)

Bray Wyatt (2 times)

Brock Lesnar (2 times)

Damien Sandow (2 times)

Baron Corbin (2 times)

Triple H Praises Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns's four-year championship run was historic for the company and helped it expand its reach even more. WWE business is at an all-time high in ticket sales, TV ratings, merchandise sales, and more.

At the post-WrestleMania 40 Press Conference, Triple H, WWE's chief content officer, praised Roman Reigns and his contribution to the company. After praising Roman Reigns, Triple H revealed what was next: The Tribal Chief.

Triple H said, "Then, to do what he did on Sunday with Cody Rhodes and getting to the end of this chapter. He's going to go on a whole new story now that is going to blow people's minds. He's going to take it to a whole other level. Can't tell you how much respect I have for Roman Reigns."

