Top 5 Best WrestleMania Entrances of All Time: From Triple H to The Undertaker

Nowadays, we don't get to see the immortals at WrestleMania XL; and that's why fans are highly anticipating the WrestleMania 40 mega event. WrestleMania events are widely regarded as the biggest professional show that WWE hosts every year.

This year will be the 40th anniversary of the WrestleMania extravaganza. Multiple factors make WrestleMania grand other than big matches.

Some of these factors are WrestleMania stages, major championship matches, underdogs overcoming all obstacles, the rise of villains, the start of a new era, epic entrances, and many more.

In this article, we will take a look at the top five best WrestleMania entries out of all 40 WrestleMania events that have left a lasting impression among fans.

Top 5 WrestleMania Entrances

5. Shawn Michaels WrestleMania 12: The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels is undoubtedly one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. He was part of a new generation of WWE superstars who broke the stereotype in professional wrestling that the business is the home of giants.

In the 90s, Shawn Michaels managed to become the face of WWE with his unique and flamboyant WWE character. Shawn Michaels was also given the nickname “Mr.WrestleMania”. HBK had one of the coolest entries in the business thing, and his entry was different from his walkout to Pyro. At WrestleMania 12, Shawn Michaels took things to a different level.

First, during his theme song, his mentor appeared and he pointed at the top of the arena. HBK suddenly slides down with a zip-line in the crowd from the top of the arena. That entrance is, to date, one of the coolest WWE entrances of all time.

4. The Rock WrestleMania 32: The name The Rock needs no introduction. The Final Boss is going to make his WWE in-ring appearance after almost a decade. He last wrestled a proper match in WWE against John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

Rock music gave goosebumps not only to him but also to his fans. Whenever The Rock entered the arena, he shook the arena with his electrifying entrances. His entrance at WrestleMania 32 was one of the best entrances of all time. The Rock came out with flamethrowers and burned a big board with his name “ROCK” written on it.

3. John Cena WrestleMania 25: John Cena is widely known as the biggest babyface superstar in WWE. His popularity amongst the younger WWE fans is untouchable to date. John Cena's music is one of the best musics in WWE. One of his best entries came at WrestleMania 25 when the music started with "Basic Thuganomics", and an army came out wearing John Cena's attire.

All started doing John Cena. You can't see me hand sign inline side by side on the ramp, and John Cena then entered the arena, running straight to the ring. That entry of John is to date one of the best moments in WrestleMania history.

2. The Undertaker WrestleMania 29: WWE is the company that made superstars. There are very few superstars who made WWE what it is today, and if we talk about such superstars, the name that sits at the top is none other than The Undertaker.

There is no character in the history of professional wrestling that's even close to the greatness of The Undertaker. WrestleMania and The Undertaker are incomplete without each other. No one could forget The Undertaker's undefeated streak that lasted for almost 21 years.

The Undertaker’s entrance is, without a doubt, the best walksout in the history. Everything about his entry was incredible, from music to lighting to his signature eye-roll. WWE fans witnessed one of the best The Undertaker Entrance at WrestleMania 29 when he fought CM Punk. This was the last WrestleMania for Undertaker, where he maintained his undefeated streak.

The superstar came out in smoke between the hands on the ground, giving it a feel of the grave, which was a tribute to his The Undertaker character, with his fire pyros on the top of a huge WrestleMania 29 stage.

1. Triple H WrestleMania XXX: The Game Triple H has one of the most celebrated entrances in the history of the entire business. Everything about his walkout was special, from his entrance music to the green light and, most importantly, the water splash at the end.

Triple H had some of the best WrestleMania entries at WrestleMania 22, WrestleMania 21, WrestleMania 27, WrestleMania 31, and many more.

But one of his most iconic entrances was from WrestleMania XXX, where he was the most hated corporate heel in business at that time. He was set to face the biggest babyface of that era, Daniel Bryan. Triple H came out on a throne with a skull mask on. The dramatic entry gave fans chills, and he got a standing ovation from the crowd present at WrestleMania 30.

