Will Brock Lesnar Return at WrestleMania 40 to Help Cody Rhodes Against The Rock and The Bloodline? Find Out

WWE fans are now approaching the end of the Road to WrestleMania 40. WWE is putting in their best efforts to make this year's WrestleMania XL the biggest in history.

The card this year features some of the biggest names in the industry, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, and many more.

Additionally, several WWE legends are expected to make their return at WrestleMania 40, such as John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and others.

In the recent episode of Monday Night Raw, where The Rock brutally attacked Cody Rhodes, WWE dropped massive hints about the return of two big legends: Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena. Their images were displayed on a truck when The Rock was assaulting Cody Rhodes in the parking area.

Following Monday Night Raw, a report by WrestleVotes clarified that the pictures of WWE stars on the WrestleMania 40 truck two weeks before the event are there for a reason. "Everything is done on purpose. Two weeks out from WrestleMania, the backdrop of these WM 'specific' trucks last night would have sufficed. I'll leave it at that," the report stated.

Since the report broke out, WWE fans have noticed another WWE legend as a possible easter egg who could make his return at WrestleMania 40 to help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and The Bloodline. The superstar in question is none other than Brock Lesnar.

A screenshot from the last Raw segment, where The Rock was attacking Cody Rhodes, is going viral. In the image, we can see Brock Lesnar on the truck, and now fans are expecting him to return.

The main question arises: can Brock Lesnar make his return at WrestleMania 40? The answer is probably yes, as Brock Lesnar is among the wrestlers who have had a long-standing beef with The Bloodline. He has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns and his faction.

Lesnar's last match was against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, where he earned Brock Lesnar's friendship and respect, which is a very rare occurrence. There is a possibility that Brock Lesnar could help Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Bloodline.

However, WWE has not made an official announcement about Brock Lesnar's return. Fans will have to wait until WrestleMania 40 to witness what surprise WWE has planned for them.

Why Brock Lesnar is out of WWE?

According to previous reports, Brock Lesnar was set to make his WWE return after a long hiatus following SummerSlam 2023. He was expected to return at the Royal Rumble 2024, and WWE had a packed schedule planned for him from the Royal Rumble to WrestleMania 40.

Some earlier reports suggested that Brock Lesnar was supposed to face Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber 2024, and then he was slated to face Gunther at WrestleMania 40. However, it seems that plans may have changed, and now fans are speculating about Lesnar's potential involvement in the ongoing storyline between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline.

However, all his plans were called off when his involvement came to light in Vince McMahon's lawsuit case. To avoid any kind of cancellation, Vince McMahon resigned from all his positions in WWE and TKO, and Brock Lesnar's plans were canceled for an indefinite period. Here , you can read all the details on Brock Lesnar's involvement in Vince McMahon's lawsuit.

