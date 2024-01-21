Top 5 jaw-dropping Royal Rumble eliminations of all time; from The Undertaker to Brock Lesnar

WWE is set to host their first major pay-per-view event of this year 2024, Royal Rumble 2024, and the event will take place on January 27, 2024, Saturday at Tropicana Field, Florida. This year will mark the 37th edition of the Royal Rumble event.

The Royal Rumble event is one of the five major pay-per-view events of WWE that they host every year. Royal Rumble events bring a variety of entertainment with their unique theme and traditional Royal Rumble match-up.

WWE hosts two traditional Royal Rumble matches, one for the male superstars and another for women’s superstars, where 30 superstars enter the ring at an interval of every 90 seconds.

Superstars try to eliminate fellow entrants from the ring and the last survivor wins the match-up and gets an opportunity to main-event WrestleMania against the champion of their will.



Royal Rumble holds anticipation amongst the fans for surprise entrants from legends, returning superstars, and debuts.



Top 5 shocking eliminations of Royal Rumble

#5. Drew McIntyre eliminates Brock Lesnar - Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the professional wrestling career. Lesnar is the youngest WWE champion, and he managed to capture the WWE championship within four months. After his debut in WWE, he then transitioned out of WWE and became the UFC champion.



Brock Lesnar made his anticipate to WWE in 2012, breaking multiple records and dominating the whole industry. He broke The Undertaker's undefeated streak of 21 years.

He won the Royal Rumble two times in his career. One of the shocking moments in his career came when he entered Royal Rumble 2020, and emerging star Drew McIntyre eliminated him with a claymore kick which shocked the world.



Later, Drew McIntyre faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and dethroned him to become the WWE champion.

#4. Sasha Banks eliminates Trish Stratus - Former WWE women’s champion Sasha Banks was on a hunt in the year 2018. She was impressing fans with her wrestling skills and hunger to claim the throne of the biggest shark in the ocean. At Royal Rumble 2018, Sasha Banks was the iron survivor and she was surviving at the beginning of the Royal Rumble match. Banks reached top four.



At the ending moments of the match, Banks shocked the world after she eliminated former WWE women’s champion returning Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.



#3. Andre The Gaint Eliminates himself - Andre The Gaint is best known for battle royal matches, with his 7ft giant structure. It was a very difficult task to eliminate him from the ring.

At Royal Rumble 1989, something shocking happened, when Jake 'The Snake' Roberts re-entered the Royal Rumble match after Andre The Gaint eliminated him, Jake Roberts came for retribution and he threw his snake in the ring and terrified his competitors. Andre The Gaint was so terrified with the snake that he eliminated himself out of the ring.

#2. Shawn Michaels betrays Triple H - After retiring legendary Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24, Shawn Michaels challenged The Undertaker to conquer his undefeated streak at WrestleMania 25.

The Phenom defeated Shawn Michaels in the five-star classic match and crushed his dream. Michaels got obsessed with facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania once again, and he entered Royal Rumble 2010, at a moment when Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and John Cena were left as the last three survivors and Shawn Michaels chose to betray his best friend Triple H and eliminate him which left everyone shocked.

#1. Maven eliminates The Undertaker - One of the most shocking eliminations of all time came from Royal Rumble 2002; The Undertaker is one of the superstars who has a record of the most eliminations at Royal Rumble matches.



American Badass entered the ring at number 8th and managed to eliminate four contenders, including the Hardy Boyz, Jeff and Matt decided to attack Undertaker but got eliminated once, with the help of distraction Maven the new emerging rookie eliminated The Undertaker which is till the date one the most shocking elimination of all time.

The reaction of The Undertaker and Maven speaks the story of how shocking this elimination was.