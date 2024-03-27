Top 5 Moments That Prove LeBron James Is the Biggest Troll in NBA

LeBron James, with 21 years in the NBA and four championship titles, is often hailed as one of the greatest players to ever play in the league, up there with Michael Jordan. Throughout his lengthy career, James has been known to playfully tease rival players, celebrities, and occasionally even his own teammates.

We will look at 5 instances where LeBron James proved himself as a great troll.

5. LeBron James trolling Philadelphia Eagles

Superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers appeared to make fun of the Philadelphia Eagles after their humiliating 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles' fight song was playing in the background as James spoke to the media following the Lakers' 112-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in January 2024. He briefly sang along with it before imitating the well-known trombone sound effect that is usually connected to a setback or failure of some sort:

4. LeBron James trolls Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

Last year, one of the notable stories was LeBron James playfully teasing Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies. It all started with Dillon Brooks, but LeBron James had the last laugh when the Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Memphis Grizzlies with a resounding 125-85 victory in Game 6 of the NBA playoffs.

The Lakers, as the sixth and seventh seed, triumphed over their opponents in the first round of the playoffs, ultimately winning the series 4-2. The tension in the series escalated after the Grizzlies secured a victory in Game 2, leading to Dillon Brooks taking a dig at LeBron James.

"I don't care -- he's old. You know what I mean?," 27-year old Dillon Brooks said of the 38-year-old James. "I was anticipating that. That's what I thought he would do in Game 4, Game 5. When I received my fourth foul, he wanted to say something. That is something he ought to have said sooner. That being said, I don't respect anyone until they come and give me 40. I poke bears."

LeBron took that personally, as well. In Game 4, James recorded his first career 20-20 line, scoring 22 points and grabbing 20 rebounds. The series closer had a precise 40-point margin of victory, so in typical King James fashion, he didn't stop there. He used a quote from a Mystikal freestyle on Saturday to encapsulate the first-round contest.

3. LeBron James trolling Anthony Davis

Although it took overtime for the Los Angeles Lakers to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in their play-in game, LeBron James ridiculed teammate Anthony Davis in the aftermath.

With 0.1 seconds remaining in overtime, Davis fouled Mike Conley, and the Timberwolves player made all three of his free throws to tie the game at 98-98 and force overtime. Even though the Lakers won 108-102, James made light of Davis' unnecessary foul after the game.

"Unfortunately, AD had a mental breakdown and disrupted Dennis Schroder's game-winning shot," the superstar jokingly said as he knew that Davis was in proximity and could hear him.

2. LeBron James Trolling Kevin Hart

We're going to take you back to one of LeBron James' most memorable on-court moments, which featured Drake and Kevin Hart, as he played in his 20th All-Star game.

LeBron James and Drake have always had a close friendship, which is well known. Kevin Hart might have lost a few drinks as a result. Kevin Hart is often seen courtside during games. When he's around, opposing players usually see him giving them the runaround.

Drake was seated a short distance away when King James picked up Hart's drink and handed it to him. Drake gave Hart a sidelong glance and kept drinking, not even thinking about returning it.

1. LeBron James brilliantly trolled the Golden State Warriors

LeBron James was named NBA Finals MVP for the third time and helped the Cleveland Cavaliers capture their first professional NBA title in 2016. Immediately after that, as he was landing back in Ohio, he made fun of the Warriors.

In the Cleveland Cavaliers' 93-89 victory over the Warriors, James recorded a triple-double of 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists to win Cleveland's first championship in 52 years.

The best player in the game, James, walked off the plane with a fantastic troll of the heavily-favored Warriors, as the Cavaliers and he returned to Cleveland to celebrate with the fans.

