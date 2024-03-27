‘It’s Like He Knows No Other Way To Play’: Draymond Green Infuriates NBA Fans by Grabbing Patty Mills' Neck

A day after a satirical post about Draymond Green choking Steve Kerr made rounds on social media, it feels like the veteran star took it seriously. It looks like Draymond Green is in a hurry to end his season with the Golden State Warriors, even though they have 15+ games left in the season.

The four-time NBA champion, who was praised recently by his manager for his improved behavior after his suspension, has put everything back to square one by attempting a neck grab on Patty Mills.

Due to this, Draymond Green is in hot water once more. On this occasion, he choked Patty Mills during a play in the Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors game. Even though Green assured the NBA that he would change his ways, it seems that some habits are very hard to break.

Draymond Green tried to get past Patty Mills' screen in the first quarter of the game to prevent Bam Adebayo from scoring in the paint. But there was disapproval of his escape plan.

Green gave the impression that he had choked Mills on purpose to get away from him by holding him by the neck. The officials ultimately determined that it was a common foul, despite the opinion of many that he should have been called for a flagrant foul.

Advertisement

Social media users are upset with Green because it appears that he hasn't lived up to his promise. While some made snide remarks, others called him out for his inappropriate behavior.

ALSO READ: Did Draymond Green REALLY Choke Steve Kerr During Their Altercation in Warriors Practice? Exploring Viral Claim

Here are some comments made by fans on Twitter:

No changes in Green’s behavior after counseling?

When Draymond Green hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a mid-December game between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, he was held accountable for his actions and was suspended for an indefinite period after this incident.



To address Green's pattern of foul behavior, which has damaged his reputation throughout his career, the league subsequently required that he attend counseling sessions. Green usually escalates situations unnecessarily, harming other players instead of playing fair defense.

Green appeared to have behaved better on the court since his return in January. But recent incidents, like his fight with Patty Mills during a Miami Heat game, seem to point to a return to his former ways. As such, the NBA ought to keep a careful eye on Green to guarantee that all players can play in a safe environment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Stephen A Smith's Net Worth