Travis Kelce Impressed by LeBron James' Viral NFL-Style Workout Session with Myles Garrett

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and basketball superstar LeBron James are working out together.

As part-owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Garrett used his time effectively by sweating it out with James. They have a strong bond, and Garrett has always aspired to mirror James' success in his own league.

Photos posted on James' Instagram offer a glimpse into their intense workout session.

"IRON SHARPENS IRON!!" James wrote in the post's caption. "Big Bro & Big Lil Bro getting after it!"

James captioned the post, adding that while it's no secret, Garrett is an "absolute beast!!"

Even Travis Kelce couldn't help but admire the workout intensity, dropping fire and flexed biceps emojis in response.

James' vigorous conditioning has been a key factor in his successful career.

His enduring focus on fitness has established him as one of the fittest NBA stars, safeguarded him from major injuries, and extended his time in the sport as a player for the LA Lakers.

LeBron James' Workout Routine

As a professional athlete whose career exceeds two decades, LeBron James has experimented with all possible methods to maintain his fitness.

Not only does he invest heavily in cutting-edge fitness equipment such as compression wear, cryo-chambers, and electrostimulation devices, but his workout routine also features exercises that anyone can perform at home.

The regimen includes activities such as high-intensity strength training, core workouts, yoga, meditation, and Pilates.

LeBron's rigorous workout schedule comprises a five-day training division each week. It includes three days of weight lifting and two days dedicated to flexibility and core exercises.

He concentrates on push-pull-legs (PPL) workouts, which switch between upper-body muscles that push such as the chest, shoulders, and triceps, and upper-body muscles that pull like the back, biceps, and forearms. His lower body and core training regime is complemented with either yoga or Pilates as recovery exercises.

James also embraces cardio workouts, participating in spin classes, and using the VersaClimber. His schedule remains incomplete without core workouts, high-intensity strength training, yoga, and meditation.

He dedicates around eight to ten hours per week to these activities, with most routines lasting somewhere between one to two hours.

