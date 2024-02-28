Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Complete Relationship Timeline

Professional basketball player Devin Booker, recognized for his stellar performances with the Phoenix Suns, was born on October 30, 1996, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA.

Starting his basketball career while still very young, he began by taking primary roles in the post position before transitioning to shooting guard.

Known not just for his prowess on the court, Booker has also caught media attention due to his high-profile romantic entanglements.

His dating history includes connections with personalities such as Jordyn Woods and Kendall Jenner.

Reports indicate that his relationship with Kendall Jenner came to a close in October 2022 after an on-and-off period of two years. Despite whispers of the couple getting back together, they officially parted ways.

Following the split, Devin has largely kept his love life out of the public eye. In August 2023, rumors arose about him vacationing with a French woman, and he was also linked to Maya Jama, the host of Love Island.

However, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were reportedly sighted together at the 2024 Super Bowl, hinting at a possible rekindling of their romance. However, it seems they might be taking things slow this time as they are reportedly not exclusive yet.

This article will delve into a comprehensive timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's relationship.

2018

March 28, 2018 - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Spotted on Double Date Amid Dating Rumors

TMZ shared photos of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker enjoying a double date with their rumored partners at the time. Jenner, together with NBA player Ben Simmons, and Booker with Jordyn Woods, were spotted at Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

2020

April 29, 2020- Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Road Trip Sparks Rumors Amid Pandemic

Discussions about a potential connection between Jenner and Booker surfaced when TMZ released footage of the reality star and the Phoenix Suns player on a road trip during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TMZ received insider information that Jenner's friend group, including Booker, has been maintaining social distancing measures.

Providing further insight, the informant said the road trip was a breath of fresh air for Jenner and Booker, ensuring they had limited contact with others.

Jenner jumps into the fray when two Twitter users argue about her relationship with basketball players suggesting she is either being "passed around" or doing the passing. In response, she declares, "I have complete control over my actions."

2021

February 14, 2021- Jenner and Booker Go Public on Instagram for Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day 2021, 28-year-old Jenner confirmed her relationship with the 27-year-old NBA player from Phoenix Suns on Instagram.

She shared a photo featuring the two of them together on her Instagram Story.

June 20, 2021- Kendall Jenner Confirms Devin Booker Relationship

Kendall affirms her relationship with Booker in her conversation with Andy Cohen, stating "He's my boyfriend."

She explains her reasons for maintaining a high level of privacy, saying, "It's nothing against my elder sisters, but Kylie and I had the chance to observe their marriages, relationships, and splits in a very public space."

Jenner adds, "I believe it's a private issue and not everyone should be privy to it or form opinions on it."

October 22, 2021- Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Sweet PDA Moment

On October 22, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker publicly displayed a rare moment of affection by sharing a kiss after Booker's basketball game.

Booker, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, celebrated his team's 115-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

2022

February 13, 2022 - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Step Out Together at Super Bowl

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker generally keep a low profile. Still, Sunday, February 13, saw a deviation from their norm when they attended the 2022 Super Bowl.

They shared this special occasion with their esteemed friends, the power couple, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, who are household names in the music and modeling industries.

March 7, 2022- Booker on Life and Romance

In speaking about managing life and romance in the public eye, Booker candidly shares with WSJ Magazine, "Frankly, I'm relishing every moment of life.

He adds, "It's a feeling that comes quite naturally now but it hasn't always been like this. I think I'm in a great space at present."

June 23, 2022 - Kendall Jenner and Booker: A Quick Split

Entertainment Tonight broke the news that just a few weeks following sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding, at which Booker accompanied her as her plus-one, the couple has parted ways.

An anonymous source revealed to the publication that Kendall believes their lives are heading in different directions.

June 27, 2022 - Jenner and Booker: Relationship Status Update

Rumors of a breakup notwithstanding, photos circulating via TMZ on June 27 suggest that Jenner and Booker are very much a couple again, as seen with them leaning against each other.

Jenner is typically very secretive about her relationships, so we interpret this as her subtle way of indicating that their relationship is far from over.

November 21, 2022 - Jenner and Booker Quietly End Relationship

Sources close to Jenner and Booker have confirmed that their relationship has quietly dissolved, possibly for the second time.

The separation came last month as a result of conflicting schedules and inopportune timing, with their focus shifted toward their careers: tequila and basketball.

"They've chosen to prioritize their incredibly busy work schedules right now," one source reported to the outlet.

According to another source, "They hold a tremendous amount of love and respect for each other and only desire the best."

2023

February 11, 2024 - Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner Cross Paths at Super Bowl

According to a photo TMZ shared, Devin Booker attended the Super Bowl in the same suite as his former partner, Kendall Jenner. However, no photos captured the two together.

2024

February 23, 2024 - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Rekindling Romance After Bad Bunny Split

A source confirmed that two months following her breakup with Bad Bunny, the model is definitely slowly navigating a restart with Booker.

The insider pointed out that there's always been mutual affection between Kendall and Devin.

They added that Kendall's family holds Devin in high regard, appreciating the consistent respect he shows her.

