Travis Kelce Is All Set to Become Next Host for ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader’ Show; Details Inside

Travis Kelce's Hollywood debut as an actor has to wait a little because he's got himself a job as a host that he needs to prepare for. Chiefs star is all set to host the newly soon-to-be-air season of the show called 'Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader'. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Travis Kelce's Cracks Deal As 'Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader' Show's Host

The USWeekly recently revealed how Travis Kelce is all-in for being the next host of the popular American show called 'Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader'. Kelce will be taking over the responsibility of the show's previous host and comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

Jeff Foxworthy was the host of the show when it was an initial run on the FOX Tv from 2007 to 2009. Interestingly, this isn't the first time that this show has come with a reboot. Foxworthy came back as the show's host in 2015 when the show released a revival version.

Travis Kelce's version of the show will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The new format of this show will feature the contestants, who will be facing off a group of three celebs, unlike a panel of grade school children in previous versions.

Chiefs star tight end is ready to behind his media coaching and rehearsals in the upcoming weeks, considering the production will most likely start in summer. If we look at it, this won't be any hard of a job for Travis Kelce, taking in that he's already been a part of a reality show Catching Kelce.