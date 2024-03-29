Travis Kelce Net Worth vs Patrick Mahomes Net Worth: How Much Do NFL Quarterback and TE-Duo Earn Every Year?

Few duos shine as brightly as Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes in the NFL world. Kelce, known for his tight end prowess, and Mahomes, celebrated as an exceptional quarterback, have not only dominated the field but also amassed significant wealth throughout their careers. So, where does their net worth stand in comparison with each other?

Travis Kelce's Ascension: From Rookie Contracts to Endorsement Deals

Travis Kelce's journey to NFL stardom began when he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. Since then, Kelce's stellar performances have propelled him to become one of the league's most recognized and accomplished tight ends. With eight Pro Bowl appearances and multiple Super Bowl victories, Kelce's on-field success has been matched by his off-field earnings.

Kelce's net worth has seen a remarkable growth trajectory, climbing from $26 million in 2020 to an estimated $50 million in 2024. A significant portion of his wealth stems from his NFL contracts, including his latest extension with the Chiefs, valued at $57 million.

Moreover, Kelce's endorsement deals with prominent brands like McDonald's, Nike, and Tide have further bolstered his financial standing, allowing him to command an average annual salary of $14.3 million.

Patrick Mahomes: The Face of a New Era in Football

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has taken the NFL by storm since bursting onto the scene with the Chiefs. As a dynamic and record-setting quarterback, Mahomes has quickly become one of the league's highest-paid and most marketable players. His impressive resume includes two Super Bowl victories, multiple MVP awards, and numerous passing records.

With a net worth approaching $80 million in 2024, Mahomes' financial success is a testament to his on-field brilliance and off-field ventures. His landmark contract extension with the Chiefs, valued at $210.6 million over four years, solidifies his status as one of the top earners in the NFL.

Additionally, Mahomes' endorsement deals with brands like Oakley, State Farm, and Adidas contribute substantially to his annual income, estimated at $7 million.

How Do Their Investments Compare?

While both Kelce and Mahomes command lucrative salaries and endorsements, their financial portfolios differ. Kelce, known for his entrepreneurial spirit, has invested in various businesses and ventures, including Cholula Hot Sauce and Hilo Gummies. Further, he owns personal brands like Tru Kolors and Kelce Krunch cereal, showcasing his diverse interests beyond football.

Mahomes has strategically invested in tech startups like Whoop and holds a minority stake in the Kansas City Royals. His involvement in philanthropic endeavors, such as the '15 and the Mahomies Foundation,' underscores his commitment to giving back to the community. They also have a joint investment in the Alpine F1 Team.

Luxuries and Lifestyle: Kelce VS Mahomes

Kelce and Mahomes are known to enjoy the perks of their hard-earned wealth. Kelce's sprawling estate in Leawood, Kansas, boasts amenities like a swimming pool, tennis court, and media lounge, reflecting his penchant for luxury living.

On the other hand, Mahomes' residence in Kansas City exudes elegance and comfort, with ample space for relaxation and entertainment.

This luxury extends to their choice of vehicles as well. Kelce often drives a GMC Terrain SUV, and Mahomes opts for a Ferrari 812 Superfast. These high-end automobiles symbolize their status as elite athletes and also stand as a testament to their success.

