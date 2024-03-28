Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Complete Relationship Timeline

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are one of the star couples of the NFL. The high school lovebirds got married a few years back and are among the most talked-about couples in the league. However, while we know about Patrick and Brittany as individuals, their relationship still remains a hot topic of conversation. Here's the couple's relationship timeline:

March 2012: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Starts Dating

Patrick Mahomes met Brittany at Whitehouse High School in Texas when she was a junior while Mahomes was a sophomore. The two started dating when they were teenagers.

During an interview with Today in 2020, Patrick Mahomes revealed what type of guy he was back then, when he was dating Brittany. Going back down memory lane, Patrick Mahomes described himself as " just a normal teenage kid showing up at the family dinner type stuff and being nervous and everything."

May 2013: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Attend Prom as a Couple

In 2013, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany attended their high school prom together for the first time. On the night of the prom, Patrick shared a collage of pictures from the prom and shared it on his Instagram. "Best prom date a guy could ask for!!" Mahomes said in the caption, sharing the picture collage.

2017: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Become Pro-Athletes

After graduating in 2017 from the college, Brittany Mahomes went ahead signing with Afturelding/Fram, an Icelandic professional soccer team. The same year Brittany joined the soccer team, Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Draft's first round.

February 2, 2020: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Celebrated Super Bowl Liv Win Together

Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl LIV for the first time with the Kansas City Chiefs on February 2, 2020. The star quarterback was also awarded MVP of the game, and Brittany was there with him during his special moment. After the Super Bowl win, Mahomes was photographed holding his girlfriend in his arms, celebrating the big win together.

September 2, 2020: Patrick Mahomes Proposes to Brittany

Following the Super Bowl LIV ring ceremony, Patrick Mahomes finally proposed to Brittany, and that too in front of the gorgeous floral wall. "Will you marry me?" was written on the floral wall with neon lights. The Super Bowl winner shared a picture from that moment with a caption that said, "Ring SZN."

Later, Mahomes sat in an interview with KCSP 610 Radio and shared the moment he proposed to Brittany. "You don't think it's going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you've been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, your heart's racing, I promise you that," Mahomes confessed.

September 29, 2020: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Makes Pregnancy Announcement

On this date, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany announced that they were going to become parents for the first time. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," Brittany revealed on Instagram as she shared pictures of her with Mahomes. In one of the pictures, we could see her holding a sonogram picture while Mahomes cradles her baby bump.

February 20, 2021: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Welcome Their First Child

On February 20, 2021, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany welcomed their baby child into this world. She was later named Sterling Skye Mahomews. The celebrity couple shared the good news through an Instagram post with a picture of Sterling holding her mother Brittany's finger.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take photos of her and share [them] everywhere, so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared with the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her," Brittany said as she shared a picture of her newborn.

May 9, 2021: Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day

When her daughter was just 11 weeks old, Brittany Mahomes celebrated her first-ever Mother's Day. "Dear Sterling, thank you for making me a mommy and being the biggest blessing EVER, Mommy & Daddy love you more than you will ever understand," Brittany wrote on her Instagram. "Happy 1st Mother's Day," Mahomes wrote on his Instagram.

March 12, 2022: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Tie Knots in Hawaii

On March 12, 2022, NFL star Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes married each other. After dating for more than a decade, this is the day when both of them said, "I do," as they tied the knot. Their marriage was a private ceremony that took place in Maui, Hawaii.

The couple also shared their wedding pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, Brittany can be seen wearing a white Versace gown. Mahomes, on the other hand, went with a gray one-piece suit. Their little daughter rode down to the aisle in a toy car as a flower girl.

March 2022: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Jet Off for Their First Honeymoon

After getting married on March 12, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes jetted for their first honeymoon to St. Barts. The newlyweds went hiking and paddleboarding and spent time together, taking in the beauty of the scenery. The couple kept their fans updated about their trip through consistent Instagram posts.

May 29, 2022: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Become Parents Again

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes revealed that they are becoming parents for the second time on this date. "Round 2!" the couple said in a combined Instagram post, which had a picture of them with their daughter holding a sign that read, "Big sister duties... coming soon."

November 28, 2022: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Welcome Newborn Into the World

In a joint Instagram post, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes announced their second child. The newborn was later named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. The couple shared a picture of their son's feet while she sleeps on a fleece blanket with "Mahomes" written on it.

January 11, 2023: Patrick Mahomes Joins Brittany Mahomes as Co-owner of Kansas City Current

Since 2020, Brittany Mahomes has been a co-owner of the women's soccer team Kansas City Current. On this date, her husband joined him as the team's co-owner. "I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as part of the Kansas City Current's ownership team," Mahomes wrote as he shared the news on Instagram.

"She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history," he said in his caption. Now, both Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are the investors in the women's soccer team.

February 9, 2023: Patrick Mahomes Shouts Out to Wife in MVP Speech

Before going into the Super Bowl, Patrick was named the NFL MVP for the 2022-23 season. The NFL star could not be a part of the NFL Honors ceremony, which was held in Phoenix, Arizona. But he did record a speech beforehand for his audience. The speech had a special moment dedicated to Brittany and his kids.

"To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling, and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all, keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day. No matter how I feel coming home, y'all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y'all," Mahomes said in his speech.

February 12, 2023: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Super Bowl Win Together

Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, and his wife was there to not just support her but also celebrate the win. After the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, Brittany Mahomes rushed to the field and hugged her husband.

In the video she shared on her Instagram from that moment, we could hear her yelling, "He did it." After the win, Brittany also shared an Instagram post with a picture of Patrick Mahomes holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he celebrated the win during the ceremony.

May 1, 2023: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Attend the 2023 Met Gala

In May 2023, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes participated at the 2023 Met Gala and could be spotted walking together on the red carpet. Patrick Mahomes wore a black jacket and pants of the same shade. On the other hand, Brittany Mahomes went with a white dress with silver off-the-shoulder sequin sleeves.

July 12, 2023: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Attend ESPY Awards Together

On July 12, 2023, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes walked on the red carpet of the 2023 ESPY Awards together. That evening, Mahomes won the ESPY for Best Athlete and Best NFL Player in men's sports.

I want to thank my family—Brittany, Bronze, Sterling. I'm glad that all that hard work is paying off. When I'm not in the building, y'all are supporting me and making me the man that I am," Patrick Mahomes said in his acceptance speech.

February 11, 2024: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Super Bowl LVIII Win Together

Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl LVIII, his third championship with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Brittany was on his side throughout his journey. After the win, Brittany brought her kids to the field, and the family celebrated the Super Bowl win together on the field.

In fact, when Mahomes accepted his third MVP Trophy, the star quarterback expressed his gratitude for his kids and wife. In his acceptance speech, he called Brittany a "great wife" and also gave a shout-out to his kids Bronze and Sterling. Later that day, Brittany shared Mahomes' picture holding the Super Bowl trophy.

March 12, 2024: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

On March 12, 2024, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes celebrated their 2-year wedding anniversary. The two could be seen celebrating their big day with dinner at a restaurant, as Brittany was spotted sharing pictures of Mahomes and her in the restaurant. The two also shared dedicated Instagram posts for each other.