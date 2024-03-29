Travis Kelce Plays Air Guitar to THIS Taylor Swift Song During Golf Outing with Ex-NBA Star Chandler Parsons; DEETS

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's connection remains strong. Kelce celebrated a good shot on the golf course Thursday by playing air guitar with his club and lip-syncing to Taylor Swift's 2014 song Bad Blood while it played in the background.

The clip went viral after former NBA star Chandler Parsons posted a story of Travis Kelce preparing to take a swing, but it didn't go as planned. Parsons was trying to distract Kelce by playing Taylor Swift's 2014 song Bad Blood, but it had the opposite effect. Someone in the story can be heard saying, "Oh no, this backfired!"

Travis Kelce is seen dancing, playing air guitar, lip-syncing to Taylor Swift’s song

As the friend said it "backfired," Kelce took a successful swing while his companions failed in their attempt to distract him. "He did it," another friend exclaimed as Kelce watched the golf ball soar into the air. "Oh, he likes it," quips another friend.

When the ball lands on the course, Kelce faces the camera, picks up his golf club like an air guitar, and begins singing along with Swift's lyrics. He then proceeds to dance for the camera, showcasing a few more playful moves.

Kelce, who wore white pants and a white and gray striped polo shirt on the course, appeared energized after spending a romantic getaway with Taylor Swift in the Bahamas last week.

The couple's vacation followed their previous trips to Australia and Singapore, as Swift continued the overseas leg of her Eras Tour. After their "much-needed" break, the couple has returned to the United States and was seen having lunch at Nobu in Malibu, California, earlier this week.

The pair, who stayed at the Rosalita House estate, was spotted sharing intimate moments while swimming and strolling hand-in-hand down the scenic beach. Kelce was also seen playfully engaging with his girlfriend while they relaxed on the beach. After returning to the United States, they continued their time together by having lunch at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday.

