Travis Kelce REVEALS His 'New Nickname' During Kelce Brothers Podcast and It's Not Given by Taylor Swift

Trav isn't the only nickname that Travis Kelce has. During the recently released episode of the Kelce brothers podcast, Travis Kelce revealed his never-heard-before nickname. Here's everything you need to know about Travis Kelce's new nickname and who calls him with that name.

What is Travis Kelce's new nickname?

Travis Kelce has a popular nickname, Trav, which his girlfriend Taylor Swift gave him. But that's not the only nickname he has. In the recently released episode of New Heights, the Kelce Brothers Podcast, Travis Kelce revealed his new nickname.

"Travel and Trav. That's my fu***g nickname. Not because I move around a lot but because I can't fu***g dribble basketball," Travis Kelce had said during the podcast episode. Now, that's not really a nickname but something that he made up at the moment.

Travis and Jason Kelce were reading a promotional description of a travel app when Jason mentioned that the two travel a lot in the off-season. The youngest Kelce brother agreed and joked about his new nickname, considering he's traveling a lot.

Travis Kelce Retirement: Will the Chiefs' star retire anytime soon?

Jason Kelce has already announced his retirement from the NFL, and it's time fans are thinking about Travis Kelce's retirement. So, is Travis Kelce retiring anytime soon? The simple answer to this could be - No. Travis is currently at a very good stage of his career.

The Chiefs' tight end has been having two great seasons back to back, winning Super Bowls in 2023 and 2023. Thus, there's no reason why he would think of retiring from the league unless it's a major health issue. If anything, he's definitely playing the 2024 season.

