Watch: Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift SPOTTED In COZY MOMENT In Bahamas As They Go For A Swim Together

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were recently spotted on vacation away from Los Angeles. A fan captured the two as they swam on the shore of a beach in the Bahamas. Check out the video of them together enjoying their time off from work.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoy vacation in the Bahamas

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift left Los Angeles to vacation at the beaches of the Bahamas. In the viral video shared by a fan page, the celebrity couple is recently spotted hugging each other as they swim in the sea. The video of them is going viral, thanks to the cozy moment it captures.

Earlier, the two were spotted having a dinner date in Los Angeles before Travis Kelce was spotted going around alone. Before the dinner date, Travis Kelce was spotted at the Justin Timberlake concert, and there was no Taylor Swift around. Travis appeared to be attending the music show alone.

Also Read: When Did Taylor And Travis Start Dating? Throwback to Start of Internet's Most-Popular Celebrity Romance

Not just that, way before making a solo entry at the Justin Timberlake concert, Travis Kelce was seen going out with his friends at Cecconi's. It was a lunch date with his friends that came just a few hours after the Oscars after-party that the two attended at the last moment.

What is Travis Kelce Taylor Swift's age difference?

Travis Kelce was born on October 5, 1989, and as of March 2024, the Chiefs' star player is 34 years old. On the other hand, Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989, and as of March 2024, the All Too Well singer is 34 years old. The two have an age difference of just less than 3 months.

Advertisement

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Actually Break Up at Some Point of Time in Their Relationship?