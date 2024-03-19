When Did Taylor And Travis Start Dating? Throwback to Start of Internet’s Most-Popular Celebrity Romance

The first thing that comes to mind for fans who recently became fans of this couple is when Taylor and Travis started dating. These days, it's also one of the questions that's been going around in the minds of most NFL fans. So when did the internet's most talked about couple really start off their relationship?

The real timeline of when Taylor and Travis Start dating

On September 24, 2023, Taylor Swift made an appearance during the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game. The Blank Space singer left the Arrowhead stadium with Travis Kelce that day, hands in hand. Most fans believe that this time frame is when Taylor and Travis started dating.

Interestingly, that's not when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating. Just a couple of months after Taylor's first appearance at a Chiefs game, her exclusive interview with Time was released. In the interview, she talked about her romance with Travis Kelce for the first time.

In the same interview, Taylor Swift revealed that it wasn't when the fans think that the two started dating. "All started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Taylor Swift said, clarifying the real starting point of their relationship.

On July 8, 2023, Travis Kelce attended a Taylor Swift concert at Arrowhead Stadium. A few weeks later, on July 26, 2023, he revealed during an episode of the New Heights podcast that he went with a goal in that concert. The goal was to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but he failed to do so.

Soon, Travis Kelce's failed attempt to give Taylor Swift a friendship band went viral on the internet and reached his lover's ears. As said in her interview, Taylor was impressed and decided to give it a shot. The two have been dating and so much in love ever since.

Is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still dating?

There have been strong rumors recently that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke up. It's been quite a while since the two were captured on camera together, going on a date after the Oscars, so many fans are wondering if they broke up. But the reality is that they are still dating.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still dating and are as much in love as they were earlier. If anything, the two are trying to spend as much time together in the eyes of anyone. Taylor just got off her busy schedule from Eras Tour, and Kelce's NFL season has yet to start. So they have some good time to spend together, without the rush of work.

