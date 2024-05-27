Travis Kelce Reveals Why He Was at NHL Playoffs As Patrick Mahomes Asks Him to ‘Get Out’

When Travis Kelce, the charismatic tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was spotted at the intense Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL playoff clash, it left many wondering about the renowned NFL star's connection to hockey.

However, for those familiar with Kelce's athletic journey, his presence at the Western Conference Final was a natural extension of his deep-rooted passion for the ice-bound sport.

Raised in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Kelce's formative years were spent not only honing his skills on the gridiron but also gliding gracefully across frozen ponds and rinks.

Alongside his brother Jason, who now formerly played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis Kelce was an avid hockey player, channeling his boundless energy and competitive spirit into the fast-paced game.

The Kelce Brothers' Hockey Chronicles

In a heartwarming throwback moment, the Kelce brothers recently shared a nostalgic picture from their childhood hockey team on social media for their New Heights Podcast.

The accompanying caption, "Once a hockey guy, always a hockey guy," spoke volumes about Travis' enduring love for the sport that helped shape his athletic prowess.

Their father, Ed Kelce, fondly recalled the brothers' early hockey exploits, noting that both Travis and Jason displayed remarkable potential on the ice, leaving open the possibility of professional hockey careers had they chosen to pursue that path.

Travis Kelce’s Seamless Transition From Skates to Cleats

While football ultimately became Kelce's chosen path, his experiences on the ice undoubtedly contributed to his versatile athletic skills and unwavering determination.

The agility, balance, and competitive fire forged on the hockey rink seamlessly translated to the gridiron, aiding Kelce's meteoric rise as one of the NFL's premier tight ends.

Even after hanging up his skates, Kelce remained an avid hockey fan, often attending games and supporting his favorite teams with the same fervor he displays on the field.

His presence at the St. Louis Blues' historic 2019 Stanley Cup run was a testament to his unwavering allegiance to the sport that helped shape his formative years.

Travis Kelce's Appearance at the Dallas Stars-Edmonton Oilers Showdown

Kelce's attendance at the Stars-Oilers game was a heartfelt gesture of support for his good friend, Tyler Seguin, a forward for the Dallas Stars.

As the teams battled for supremacy in the Western Conference Final, Kelce's presence in the stands served as a reminder of the deep bonds forged through shared athletic pursuits.

Patrick Mahomes' Hilarious Reaction

Kelce's presence at the game didn't go unnoticed by his Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback, hailing from Tyler, Texas, playfully teased Kelce on social media, tweeting, "Yo get out of my arena!! @tkelce 😂😂😂 go @DallasStars!!!"

Kelce, known for his quick wit and competitive spirit, responded in kind, reminding Mahomes of his lack of skating prowess: "😂😂😂 gotta love playoff hockey baby!!! You've never even skated!"

The lighthearted banter between the two NFL stars added an extra layer of excitement to the already electrifying playoff atmosphere.

The Dallas Stars' social media team couldn't resist a playful nod to Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, quipping, "We've got a Blank Space (on the back of a Stars jersey), and we'll write your name @tkelce," cleverly referencing Swift's hit song "Blank Space."

Travis Kelce's Hockey-Inspired Tribute

Kelce's love for hockey extends beyond mere fandom. When the Chiefs secured their Super Bowl victory, Kelce paid homage to hockey's iconic celebration traditions by transforming the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy into a makeshift beer luge, mimicking the celebratory drinking rituals associated with the Stanley Cup.

This playful gesture not only highlighted Kelce's infectious personality but also underscored his deep respect for the sport that helped shape his athletic journey.

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue to captivate fans worldwide, Travis Kelce's attendance at the Stars-Oilers game shows the interconnectedness of the sports world and the universal appeal of athletic excellence.

