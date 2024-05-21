EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt takes exit from Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle due to health issues

Pinkvilla was the first to report that the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise was in development, for which Akshay Kumar will be returning. The film, titled Welcome To The Jungle, was officially announced in 2023 with a stellar ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt.

Now, we have exclusively learned that Sanjay Dutt has taken an exit from the highly anticipated comedy due to health issues.

Sanjay Dutt walks out of Welcome To The Jungle because of health concerns

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla brings you the news that Sanjay Dutt has exited the adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle due to health issues. A source close to the development revealed to us that the actor had shot for the film headlined by Akshay Kumar for only one day in Madh Island. Several reports have claimed that he shot for 15 days, but it was just a day of filming.

The source also disclosed that his character had a lot of action in the movie, and hence, he decided to walk out considering his health issues.

In December 2023, Akshay Kumar put up a heartwarming post welcoming Sanjay Dutt to the movie. Akshay shared a video from the sets in which he was seen riding a horse while Dutt followed him on a motorcycle.

The caption read, “What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of #Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise’s third part #WelcomeToTheJungle. And it’s wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one. What do you think?"

More about Welcome To The Jungle

The cast of Welcome To The Jungle includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, and more.

In the announcement video, the cast was seen performing a cappella, giving a glimpse of the humor that lies in store for the audience.

Helmed by director Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. It is set to hit theaters during the holiday season on December 20, 2024.

