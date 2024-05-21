13 best Aditi Rao Hydari movies that are unmissable

Aditi Rao Hydari is a gem of an artist that the whole country adores and celebrates. She is known to have given some of the most memorable performances of all time in several movies and web shows. Here’s our recommendation list of some of the best Aditi Rao Hydari movies to binge-watch.

13 best Aditi Rao Hydari movies that are rolling proof of the actress’ talent:-

1. Padmaavat

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shahid Kapoor

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shahid Kapoor Director : Sanjay Leela Bhansali

: Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDb Rating : 7.1

: 7.1 Genre : Drama, History, Romance

: Drama, History, Romance Release Year : 2018

: 2018 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Set in medieval Rajasthan, the film revolves around Queen Padmavati (Deepika) and her beauty, which attracts an ambitious Sultan (Ranveer). Aditi portrays the character of Mehrunissa, who is Alauddin Khilji’s first wife and, after knowing his intentions against Rani Padmavati, turns into the Queen’s close confidante.

2. Rockstar

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nargis Fakhri

Ranbir Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nargis Fakhri Director : Imtiaz Ali

: Imtiaz Ali IMDb Rating : 7.7

: 7.7 Genre : Drama, Music, Romance

: Drama, Music, Romance Release Year : 2011

: 2011 Where to Watch: Jio Cinema, Zee 5

Aditi Rao Hydari portrayed the character Sheena in Rockstar, which was one of her very first stints in Hindi cinema. Although her role was relatively short, the actress went on to receive a nomination for the Producers Guild Film Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. This Imtiaz Ali directorial is truly a must-match romantic drama. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Murder 3

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sara Loren

Randeep Hooda, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sara Loren Director : Vishesh Bhatt

: Vishesh Bhatt IMDb Rating : 5

: 5 Genre : Thriller, Mystery

: Thriller, Mystery Release Year : 2013

: 2013 Where to Watch: Youtube

Aditi portrays Roshni in this one, who is a photographer caught in a web of mystery and suspense. The film explores love, betrayal, and secrets, and despite getting mixed reviews, it puts the actress in the forefront because of her performance.

4. Wazir

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Farhan Akhtar

Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Farhan Akhtar Director : Bejoy Nambiar

: Bejoy Nambiar IMDb Rating : 7.1

: 7.1 Genre : Thriller, Crime

: Thriller, Crime Release Year : 2016

: 2016 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Wazir, Aditi plays the character of Ruhana Ali, who is a woman stuck in a complex game of chess with a retired officer (played by Amitabh Bachchan). The film combines suspense and drama in perfect balance.

5. Delhi-6

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sonam Kapoor

Abhishek Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sonam Kapoor Director : Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra IMDb Rating : 6.2

: 6.2 Genre : Musical, Drama

: Musical, Drama Release Year : 2009

: 2009 Where to Watch: Netflix

Aditi’s character, Rama Sharma, is part of a vibrant ensemble cast in this film set in the heart of Delhi. The movie opened to immense positive reviews and explored cultural diversity and social issues, pushing Hydari’s character to stand out largely.

6. Bhoomi

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman

Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman Director : Omung Kumar

: Omung Kumar IMDb Rating : 5.3

: 5.3 Genre : Action, Crime

: Action, Crime Release Year : 2017

: 2017 Where to Watch: YouTube

Aditi plays Bhoomi, a daughter seeking justice for a traumatic incident in the backdrop of revenge and redemption. We wouldn’t be lying if we claimed that it is one of the best films by Aditi Rao Hydari to watch for its intense narrative and thrilling storyline.

Advertisement

7. London, Paris, New York

Cast: Ali Zafar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Dalip Tahil

Ali Zafar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Dalip Tahil Director : Anu Menon

: Anu Menon IMDb Rating : 5.6

: 5.6 Genre : Romance, Comedy

: Romance, Comedy Release Year : 2012

: 2012 Where to Watch: YouTube

Aditi plays the character of Lalitha in this movie, who meets Nikhil (played by Ali Zafar) in different cities at different stages of their lives. A charming love story unfolds, and Aditi, as usual, stands out because of her absolute innocence and charming performance.

8. Daas Dev

Cast: Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukla

Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukla Director : Sudhir Mishra

: Sudhir Mishra IMDb Rating : 5.1

: 5.1 Genre : Romance, Thriller

: Romance, Thriller Release Year : 2018

: 2018 Where to Watch: Zee 5

This film is a modern-day adaptation of Devdas, where Aditi plays the character of Chandni, AKA Chandramukhi, who is caught in a political drama involving power, love, and betrayal. Watch out for this one for a thrilling experience.

9. Yeh Saali Zindagi

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Chitrangada Singh

Irrfan Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Chitrangada Singh Director : Sudhir Mishra

: Sudhir Mishra IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Genre : Crime, Drama, Thriller

: Crime, Drama, Thriller Release Year : 2011

: 2011 Where to Watch: YouTube

In this gripping thriller, Aditi plays the character of Shanti, a woman entangled in a web of deceit, crime, and passion. This is available to watch on YouTube so you better hurry.

10. Boss

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shiv Pandit

Akshay Kumar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shiv Pandit Director : Anthony D'Souza

: Anthony D'Souza IMDb Rating : 5.1

: 5.1 Genre : Action, Comedy

: Action, Comedy Release Year : 2013

: 2013 Where to Watch: Netflix

In Boss, Aditi plays the character Ankita, who happens to be the sister of the corrupt Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ayushman Thakur, and falls in love with Shiv, the film’s protagonist. What happens next is worth watching.

Advertisement

11. Guddu Rangeela

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Amit Sadh

Arshad Warsi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Amit Sadh Director : Subhash Kapoor

: Subhash Kapoor IMDb Rating : 5.3

: 5.3 Genre : Action, Comedy

: Action, Comedy Release Year : 2015

: 2015 Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In Guddu Rangeela, Aditi Rao Hydari portrayed Baby, who is a sanctuary-seeking runaway girl from a wealthy family who gets kidnapped. This pushes her kidnappers into a dangerous situation involving a powerful politician.

12. The Legend of Michael Mishra

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Boman Irani

Arshad Warsi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Boman Irani Director : Manish Jha

: Manish Jha IMDb Rating : 4.4

: 4.4 Genre : Drama, Comedy

: Drama, Comedy Release Year : 2016

: 2016 Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The movie revolves around Michael Mishra (Arshad), an illegal immigrant from Nepal living in Bihar, India. Michael falls in love with Varsha Shukla (Aditi) at first sight during his teenage years, but he has a lot to suffer before she can reciprocate.

13. The Girl on the Train

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Parineeti Chopra

Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Parineeti Chopra Director : Ribhu Dasgupta

: Ribhu Dasgupta IMDb Rating : 4

: 4 Genre : Mystery, Thriller

: Mystery, Thriller Release Year : 2021

: 2021 Where to Watch: Netflix

Aditi Rao Hydari portrayed the character of Nusrat John, who is a missing victim, in this movie based on British author Paula Hawkins’s 2015 novel of the same name. The story revolves around Mira Kapoor (played by Parineeti Chopra), an alcoholic and troubled divorcee who becomes embroiled in a major murder investigation.

These were some of Aditi’s most successful stints in Hindi cinema but we recommend you watch her work across all languages. She has been brilliant across all mediums and languages. Which of these Aditi Rao Hydari movies is your favorite? Tell us, @pinkvilla

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari opens up on working with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor; calls latter ‘convincing, incredible’