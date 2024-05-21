13 best Aditi Rao Hydari movies that are unmissable
If one needs to know who’s the perfect balance of grace and talent, then explore these best Aditi Rao Hydari movies that prove the actress’ versatility.
Aditi Rao Hydari is a gem of an artist that the whole country adores and celebrates. She is known to have given some of the most memorable performances of all time in several movies and web shows. Here’s our recommendation list of some of the best Aditi Rao Hydari movies to binge-watch.
13 best Aditi Rao Hydari movies that are rolling proof of the actress’ talent:-
1. Padmaavat
- Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shahid Kapoor
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Genre: Drama, History, Romance
- Release Year: 2018
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Set in medieval Rajasthan, the film revolves around Queen Padmavati (Deepika) and her beauty, which attracts an ambitious Sultan (Ranveer). Aditi portrays the character of Mehrunissa, who is Alauddin Khilji’s first wife and, after knowing his intentions against Rani Padmavati, turns into the Queen’s close confidante.
2. Rockstar
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nargis Fakhri
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Genre: Drama, Music, Romance
- Release Year: 2011
- Where to Watch: Jio Cinema, Zee 5
Aditi Rao Hydari portrayed the character Sheena in Rockstar, which was one of her very first stints in Hindi cinema. Although her role was relatively short, the actress went on to receive a nomination for the Producers Guild Film Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. This Imtiaz Ali directorial is truly a must-match romantic drama.
3. Murder 3
- Cast: Randeep Hooda, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sara Loren
- Director: Vishesh Bhatt
- IMDb Rating: 5
- Genre: Thriller, Mystery
- Release Year: 2013
- Where to Watch: Youtube
Aditi portrays Roshni in this one, who is a photographer caught in a web of mystery and suspense. The film explores love, betrayal, and secrets, and despite getting mixed reviews, it puts the actress in the forefront because of her performance.
4. Wazir
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Farhan Akhtar
- Director: Bejoy Nambiar
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Genre: Thriller, Crime
- Release Year: 2016
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Wazir, Aditi plays the character of Ruhana Ali, who is a woman stuck in a complex game of chess with a retired officer (played by Amitabh Bachchan). The film combines suspense and drama in perfect balance.
5. Delhi-6
- Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sonam Kapoor
- Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
- IMDb Rating: 6.2
- Genre: Musical, Drama
- Release Year: 2009
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Aditi’s character, Rama Sharma, is part of a vibrant ensemble cast in this film set in the heart of Delhi. The movie opened to immense positive reviews and explored cultural diversity and social issues, pushing Hydari’s character to stand out largely.
6. Bhoomi
- Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman
- Director: Omung Kumar
- IMDb Rating: 5.3
- Genre: Action, Crime
- Release Year: 2017
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Aditi plays Bhoomi, a daughter seeking justice for a traumatic incident in the backdrop of revenge and redemption. We wouldn’t be lying if we claimed that it is one of the best films by Aditi Rao Hydari to watch for its intense narrative and thrilling storyline.
7. London, Paris, New York
- Cast: Ali Zafar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Dalip Tahil
- Director: Anu Menon
- IMDb Rating: 5.6
- Genre: Romance, Comedy
- Release Year: 2012
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Aditi plays the character of Lalitha in this movie, who meets Nikhil (played by Ali Zafar) in different cities at different stages of their lives. A charming love story unfolds, and Aditi, as usual, stands out because of her absolute innocence and charming performance.
8. Daas Dev
- Cast: Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukla
- Director: Sudhir Mishra
- IMDb Rating: 5.1
- Genre: Romance, Thriller
- Release Year: 2018
- Where to Watch: Zee 5
This film is a modern-day adaptation of Devdas, where Aditi plays the character of Chandni, AKA Chandramukhi, who is caught in a political drama involving power, love, and betrayal. Watch out for this one for a thrilling experience.
9. Yeh Saali Zindagi
- Cast: Irrfan Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Chitrangada Singh
- Director: Sudhir Mishra
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
- Release Year: 2011
- Where to Watch: YouTube
In this gripping thriller, Aditi plays the character of Shanti, a woman entangled in a web of deceit, crime, and passion. This is available to watch on YouTube so you better hurry.
10. Boss
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shiv Pandit
- Director: Anthony D'Souza
- IMDb Rating: 5.1
- Genre: Action, Comedy
- Release Year: 2013
- Where to Watch: Netflix
In Boss, Aditi plays the character Ankita, who happens to be the sister of the corrupt Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ayushman Thakur, and falls in love with Shiv, the film’s protagonist. What happens next is worth watching.
11. Guddu Rangeela
- Cast: Arshad Warsi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Amit Sadh
- Director: Subhash Kapoor
- IMDb Rating: 5.3
- Genre: Action, Comedy
- Release Year: 2015
- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
In Guddu Rangeela, Aditi Rao Hydari portrayed Baby, who is a sanctuary-seeking runaway girl from a wealthy family who gets kidnapped. This pushes her kidnappers into a dangerous situation involving a powerful politician.
12. The Legend of Michael Mishra
- Cast: Arshad Warsi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Boman Irani
- Director: Manish Jha
- IMDb Rating: 4.4
- Genre: Drama, Comedy
- Release Year: 2016
- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
The movie revolves around Michael Mishra (Arshad), an illegal immigrant from Nepal living in Bihar, India. Michael falls in love with Varsha Shukla (Aditi) at first sight during his teenage years, but he has a lot to suffer before she can reciprocate.
13. The Girl on the Train
- Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Parineeti Chopra
- Director: Ribhu Dasgupta
- IMDb Rating: 4
- Genre: Mystery, Thriller
- Release Year: 2021
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Aditi Rao Hydari portrayed the character of Nusrat John, who is a missing victim, in this movie based on British author Paula Hawkins’s 2015 novel of the same name. The story revolves around Mira Kapoor (played by Parineeti Chopra), an alcoholic and troubled divorcee who becomes embroiled in a major murder investigation.
These were some of Aditi’s most successful stints in Hindi cinema but we recommend you watch her work across all languages. She has been brilliant across all mediums and languages. Which of these Aditi Rao Hydari movies is your favorite? Tell us, @pinkvilla
