‘None of This Is Important’: Whoopi Goldberg Takes DIG at Travis Kelce After Appearing ‘Bored’ During Panel Discussion

The View host Whoopi Goldberg recently took a dig at Travis Kelce during a segment where other hosts were talking about his recent social media move. Here's what Whoopi Goldberg exactly says about the Chiefs' star tight end.

What Did Whoopi Goldberg Say About Travis Kelce?

On the recent episode of The View, April 16, the panel appeared to be in a discussion about Travis Kelce's controversial social media move. The Chiefs star tight end liked an Instagram post by Sage Steele. The post included Donald Trump shaking hands with the reporter Steele at a UFC Event.

While the panel discussed this move, the host, Whoopi Goldberg, appeared to be bored. Sara Haines, the other co-host, noticed that and decided to point it out. "She's bored," Sara Haines had said jokingly. Goldberg confessed, saying, "I am. It's quite possible that none of this is important."

Whoopi Goldberg was applauded by the audience present in the studio when the host went ahead presenting her argument. "It occurred to them, 'Why is everybody so upset? You got bills to pay! Why are you paying all that attention to what he's doing? He's not paying your rent and he don't care what you think! How about that?" she said.

But even though Goldberg appeared to be least interested in talking about Travis Kelce, the other hosts on the panel were having fun. Going forward, Sunny Hostin revealed her theory about Kelce's Instagram move. "I have a theory," she said, starting to explain her theory.

"I think this was an accidental 'like.' Everybody's been up late at night scrolling. I tend to purchase items off of Instagram late at night. But I think he may have been scrolling," she said in conclusion.

If we look at it in some context, the theory appears to be a possible thing. What do you think?