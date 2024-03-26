Trevor Lawrence's Wife Marissa Enjoys Quality Girl-Time with Jamal Agnew's Girlfriend Marina Eddy

The bonds forged among wives and girlfriends (WAGs) extend far beyond the football field. Among these dynamic relationships, are Marissa Lawrence, wife of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Marina Eddy, girlfriend of Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew. Read on to find out what they did on their ‘girl’s day out’.

Girls' Day Out: Marissa and Marina Bond Over Bachelor Finale

In a delightful display of camaraderie, Marissa Lawrence, wife of Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Marina Eddy, girlfriend of Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew, indulged in a quintessential girls' day out by catching the latest finale of Bachelor. They immersed themselves in the drama of Joey Graziadei's journey to find his perfect match. This leisurely outing exemplified the close-knit relationship the two share.

Not Their First Rodeo - Marissa And Marina’s Tea Party

Marissa Lawrence, ahead of the 2023 NFL season, took charge of organizing a pre-season tea party for the wives and girlfriends of Jaguars players. In a TikTok video shared by Krystal Robertson-Harrison, the wife of defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, Marina Eddy was spotted joyfully waving her white stilettos in the air. The video also captured Marissa confidently driving an SUV while the guests enjoyed impromptu dance sessions. Among the other attendees at this tea party-themed gala were Ozzy Ozkan, who is engaged to Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk, and Alexandra Sanders, the girlfriend of Jacksonville defensive end Adam Gotsis.

Later in the season, these WAGs decided to go on a girls' getaway. Lawrence captured moments from their journey from Jacksonville to New Orleans following a win by the Jaguars against the New Orleans Saints. The group included Christian Kirk's fiancee Ozzy Ozkan, Jamal Agnew's girlfriend Marina Eddy, and Roy Robertson-Harris' wife Krystal.

Who Is Marissa Lawrence?

Marissa Lawrence, the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, is a Jacksonville native who has been an integral part of her husband's journey from their high school days to the NFL spotlight. Marissa has been a steadfast source of support, standing by Lawrence through his collegiate football career at Clemson University and into his professional endeavors.

Beyond her role as a supportive spouse, Marissa has emerged as a prominent figure in the NFL community, leveraging her platform to engage with fans and advocate for causes close to her heart. With a strong presence on social media, Marissa shares glimpses of her life as an NFL wife often showcasing her relationship with the other WAGs.

